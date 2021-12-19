Christmas Trees: The Ultimate Christmas Decoration | News, Sports, Work

When we first got married, we lived in a trailer. Before we got out of there, we had two kids. We always had a Christmas tree, but it was small – one that could be put in a box and anchored with a rope to make sure it would not come back.

We moved to Hickory Heights when our son was four years old and our daughter three. Now we could have a real tree – a tree that stood on the floor and did not need to be anchored. Our Christmas tree stand was an old wagon wheel. That made it quite stable, as it could only be returned so far.

We were renovating the house. My husband decided to finish the dining room floor the day we went to do our Christmas shopping. It could dry out while we were away. This meant that the Christmas tree could not be raised until the floor was dry. After purchases, we were always late to get things done. The tree did not rise until the next day – just two days before Christmas.

With all the dust created by smoothing the floor there was a lot of cleaning to do. The tables and chairs in my dining room had to be washed. All my dishes had to be washed. We spent some busy days getting Hickory Heights ready for Christmas.

I was still cooking on a wood stove. I cooked a bacon and made potato salad – that way the potatoes were all made in advance. My mom and grandparents joined us for Christmas as it was a Sunday. Our Christmas program was that day. We came here after church for our Christmas dinner.

Since then, there have been many memorable Christmas trees. We always went to a farm to cut down our tree. It’s a movie where we’re dragging the tree home with a sled. We really brought it home with a car and just brought it home with that method.

One year our Christmas tree was so big we could barely open the upstairs door. As it settled into the corner, we had to squeeze to climb up.

We had Christmas trees growing in the field near us. In fact, they were pines that we did not cut. For several years we used our own trees. My husband took the kids and went out to cut one. They were not as full and beautiful as the trees grown on the tree farms, but at least they were pines we could decorate.

My daughter’s boyfriend at the time lived on a Christmas tree farm. He did not think much about our Christmas tree. He offered to bring us one, but my husband refused saying we could use it on our part.

A few years after that I finally realized that the reason I got sick every Christmas was because I was allergic to the tree. The father-in-law bought us one “false” trees. After that my illness disappeared. Since then, we have had artificial trees.

After my husband died, I trimmed my tree by buying a small model that was placed on a table. This is what I have been using ever since. In fact, what I decided this year I bought to get into art shows when my granddaughter and I were attending them. We never turned on the lights but put the ornaments we offered for sale. The thing I like about this tree is that the base also lights up. I do not need a tree edge.

I know a lot of people decorate trees in a number of rooms, but not me. We have always had a tree. That’s how I grew up. I have two ceramic trees and some small trees I brought from my grandparents house. When I take them out, they remind me of my grandmother and grandfather. We always put them on the piano, but since I no longer have a piano, I put them on different points.

A few words about Christmas trees. Christmas trees are an agricultural product. They are raised on farms. I learned that there are close to a million acres of trees harvested from tree farms. Every year, millions of real trees are sold. Although every state in the US grows Christmas trees, the main producers are Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington.

Tree farms are beneficial to the environment by reducing carbon dioxide in the air thus helping to combat global warming. They are recycled as well as turned into mulch which is useful when growing things.

Whether you use an artificial or real tree, make the tree special. If you choose a truth, you realize that it probably took you about fifteen years to grow in size to fit in your home. The good thing about artificial trees is that they can be planted early. Also, there are no needles to wipe!

Ann Swanson writes from her home in Russell, Pa.. Contact at [email protected]