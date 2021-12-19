From Drers hand to the global market

The drawing, titled Virgo and baby with a flower on a grass bench, is being heralded as one of the most significant finds in memory. About the size of a children’s book, the Chinese ink drawing depicts an intimate scene where a seated Mary, dressed in flowing clothes, holds the baby Christ, who watches her intently.

I was completely amazed, said Christof Metzger, a Deer specialist and chief curator at the Albertina Museum in Vienna, which houses one of the world’s most important lands of artist drawing. To me there is absolutely no doubt that this is an original Albrecht Drer from about 1503.

The discovery depends on the impossible meeting of two men: Clifford Schorer, an entrepreneur and art dealer who specializes in recovering the lost works of the Old Masters and Brainerd Phillipson, a rare book seller from Holliston who knows the original buyer.

It was 2019 and Schorer was being late for a retirement party for Amy Meyers, former director of the Yale Center for British Art. Realizing he had forgotten his gift to her, Schorer searched Google for rare book dealers in the area, stopping at Phillipson, who works outside his home and relies, in part, on a network of scouts to uncover his findings. new.

Schorer bought a three-volume set of writings from William Blake, but as he was leaving, Phillipson mentioned that he had a friend with a drawing they suspected was from Drer.

No you do not, Schorer remembered telling him. You have a friend who has an Albrecht Drer carving.

The engravings usually have many printed copies and make up the bulk of Drers’s work; A drawing, on the contrary, is unique and potentially much more valuable. However, the art dealer, who declined to identify the original buyer drawings to protect his privacy, agreed to look at the work, taking the Phillipsons card before leaving.

I had the feeling that he fired me completely, said Phillipson, a former high school English teacher.

Schorer, a former board president at the Worcester Museum of Art, said he was not smart.

I was just trying to correct something I knew was wrong: It is impossible for his friend to have a drawing of Albrecht Drer.

Brainerd Phillipson, the rare book dealer in Holliston who originally associated Schorer with the original buyer of the drawing, had a sense of the work of art. Suzanne Kreiter / Staff at the Globe

Widely regarded as Northern Europe’s most talented Renaissance artist, Drer is perhaps best known for his wood carvings and engravings, works of technical virtuosity found in museums around the world. The idea that a single and previously unknown drawing by Drer It could have come out on the outskirts of northwest Boston, it seemed more than impossible to Schorer, she challenged the imagination.

Now, about 10 days after meeting the antique bookseller for the first time, Schorer tried to make sense of the small, pixelated photograph that the drawing owner had sent him. It was definitely a scene of the Virgin and Child, but Schorer would need a better quality image if he were to identify the work.

When his phone rang again, the art dealer stopped cold: The image that appeared was impossible.

Schorer arrived at the owners’ home in Massachusetts within an hour. The house needed a new roof and was filled with property sales collections, but there, on the dining room table, was a small drawing with pen and paint of the Virgin and Child, a theme to which Drer had consistently returned throughout his career.

The drawing challenged all expectations. Leon Neal / Getty

I was completely speechless, said Schorer, who over the years has uncovered numerous important works. I just sat stunned for a while, trying to agree if I was looking at the biggest forgery I’ve ever seen or a masterpiece.

By the end of the meetings, Schorer said, they were essentially negotiating a deal: Schorer would give his husband and wife a $ 100,000 cash advance, and Schorer would take the drawing to London, where he is a shareholder in the centuries-old Agnews Gallery. (Citing a confidentiality deal, Schorer declined to elaborate on their financial deal: Let’s say I gave them three fully transparent options and they chose their favorite.)

In the coming months, Schorer traveled extensively to consult with specialists throughout the United States and Europe, who analyze paints, study historical pen tips, and inspect old ownership records. He met historians and paper conservatives, filigree scholars, museum curators, printers and art historians who specialize in the life and work of the artist, who died in 1528.

The history of ownership of the drawings has been difficult to determine, but Schorer believes that at one point he moved to Paris, where in 1919 he entered the Maison Carlhian collection. The work went through the family, appearing on recordings from the 1950s and eventually landed in Concord with Jean Paul Carlhian, a renowned Boston architect who designed the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, now part of the Museum National Asian Art.

A few years after the Carlhians’s death in 2012, his family ran a property sale, where the original buyer bought the drawing for a lot less than some pay daily for parking in downtown Boston.

But the biggest test of drawing confirmation came when Schorer brought it to Jane McAusland, a prominent paper conservative in England.

McAusland, who worked on the drawings in the collection of queens at Windsor Castle, quickly identified some red flags with the artwork: Not only did someone attach some newer sheets of paper to the original drawing, they used a modern synthetic glue to do it. Equally disturbing, it seemed that someone had artificially aged the paper by applying small drops of coffee or tea.

Oh God, that’s a lie, McAusland recalled thinking. I was terribly alarmed.

As she continued to work, however, McAuslands’s concerns began to fade: the original sheet was thin, very strong, and made of pure linen yarn, probably from northern Italy in the late 15th century.

This is good news for Cliff, she said. Drer had been in northern Italy in the late 15th century and this drawing dates back to 1503.

Even better news came when McAusland held the letter in the light, revealing a pale watermark, the trio and the visible ring, found in 235 Drers drawings.

Clifford Schorer inspected one of Albrecht Drers’ most famous works during a symposium at the British Museum. Agnews Gallery

For Albertinas Metzger, filigree is an extremely compelling test.

This watermark is only documented in Albrecht Drer’s drawings, said Metzger, who is working on a raisonn catalog to chronicle all of the artist’s known works. This has been for me a very, very important proof that this drawing is of the time. It’s Drers’s hand.

Metzger, who said he plans to include the new drawing in his next review, practically teamed up with more than a dozen international experts at the British Museum this week to discuss the work.

It was really like a dream, he said, recalling his first impression from the drawing. I was completely surprised.

But at least one art historian is not so sure. Fritz Koreny, a former curator at Albertina, said that after inspecting the drawing, he was convinced it was not from Drer, but rather the work of artists, the most talented student, Hans Baldung, known as Grien. who joined Drers’s workshop in the early 16th century.

It’s a beautiful drawing, but it’s not from Drer, said Koreny, who published a book on animal and plant studies by artists in the 1980s. It’s very close to Deer. It is made in his workshop.

Koreny declined to specify why he opposes the attribution, saying he plans to publish an article of his own on the subject. He added that his opinion was based, at least in part, on the recognition of 50 years.

It’s the line, he said, describing the artists’ technique. It is different from Drers.

Metzger dismissed the claim that the Virgin and Child with a flower on a grass bench is the work of student star Drers, writing in a later e-mail that the drawing has nothing to do with Baldungs’ early style.

He added that Drer made numerous drawings of the seated Virgin around this time, presumably preparatory studies for a larger work that was either lost or never realized. The newly discovered drawing fits within that part of the work, he said, noting that Drer considered it a stand-alone work by signing his monogram.

If those who support the attribution are correct, the appearance of the drawings would be among the rarest wonders: most of Drers’s drawings are in museums, and while Metzger said about 24 are in private collections, decades have passed since then. a newly discovered drawing of Deer appeared on the market.

Meanwhile, Schorer is looking at potentially a big surprise profit. The drawing is currently being sent to the Agnews Gallery in London, which is offering it for sale. And although Schorer said any estimate would be speculative, he said he believed the artwork could fetch a record price for a drawing of the Old Master.

The record price currently held is for Raphael at $ 47.5 million, he added.

It could also be a lucrative day for the original buyer of the drawings, which rare bookseller Phillipson once described as somewhat unnecessary, spending his days selling area properties and small auction houses in search of bypassed treasures.

He is more interested in buying cheap things, said Phillipson, who said he had constantly asked his friend to rate the drawing. I think they were into something.

