Our 11 most read global pandemic stories of 2021

For the second year in a row, the global pandemic has dominated our blog and the attention of our readers.

Our main stories about COVID reveal the ever-changing nature of the crisis. In February, readers were curious about the mysterious fall of India, which grew again creating another popular spring story. In the summer, people wanted to read about the delta variant, just to shift the focus to the omicron in the winter. All the while, readers wanted to know: were vaccines and masks still effective against all coronavirus mutations?

This list of stories, says NPR correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff, “really shows how much has happened in just one year.”

“Last December, we were still skeptical that the variants would change the course of the pandemic,” she adds. “Here we are 12 months later, still struggling with delta growth and facing another variant that seems even more contagious.”

Of the 321 global health and development stories posted on our blog in 2021, here are the 11 most popular COVID stories, ranked by page views.

What happened? Here are six lessons learned from the Israeli experience and a near-term question about the future of the pandemic. Published August 20, 2021

Menahem Kahana / AFP through Getty Images / AFP through Getty Images Doctors in Jerusalem transferred a patient with COVID-19 to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. Many hospitals in Israel were at full capacity this summer after a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

Scientists have evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is circulating in white-tailed deer in the US. They say the findings could destroy virtually any hope of eliminating the virus in the US and the world. Published November 10, 2021

/ Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald via Getty Images / Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald via Getty Images A new study suggests that white-tailed deer, like the one here, can carry the SARS-CoV-2 virus indefinitely and spread it back to humans periodically.

Scientists looked at a possible link between mutations in the UK and South Africa and those in a patient in Boston who had the virus alive and growing in his body for five months. Published February 5, 2021

The number of COVID-19 cases in India fell to record levels in February. Now a staggering increase is causing health systems and perhaps law and order to be disrupted. What went wrong? Published 22 April 2021

T. Narayan / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg through Getty Images Relatives carried the shrouded body of a family member who died of COVID-19 from an ambulance to a crematorium in New Delhi.

This is how some scientists describe the findings of a series of studies looking at antibodies created by individuals who were infected with the coronavirus and then had an mRNA vaccine. Published September 7, 2021

Predictions for the pandemic were made and then things would change. But based on models and studies (including a 1980s test that spread the virus to human noses), researchers have a new latest game thesis. Published October 29, 2021

/ Hanna Barczyk for NPR / Hanna Barczyk for NPR

New research from China suggests that people infected with the delta variant have on average about 1000 times more viruses in their respiratory tract than those infected with the original type. Published July 21, 2021

The variant has spread to South Africa with extraordinary speed and has been discovered in at least 60 other countries. Specialists are trying to figure out the next stage for this unwanted variant. Published December 10, 2021

In small studies in South Africa and Germany, the results show a marked decline in the ability of vaccines to neutralize this variant. But there are other findings that are encouraging. Published December 8, 2021

From 100,000 cases per day in September, India dropped to around 10,000 per day earlier this year. Is it the climate? Demographics? The mandates of the masks? Scientists are looking for answers. Published February 1, 2021

Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times via Getty Images / Hindustan Times through Getty Images A mural in New Delhi is part of the public health messages in India. The country has seen a dramatic drop in new cases since the peak of fall 2020, but researchers are not sure why.

There is N95, at the top of the line in terms of defense. There are KN95, which you can easily buy, except the quality may change. But earlier this year, South Korea’s KF94 masks began to make a lot of noise. Published January 22, 2021

