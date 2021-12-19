Who will succeed David Frost as Brexit minister and what does this mean for talks with the EU? | Brexit

The resignation of Brexit minister David Frost has sparked much speculation about who could be his successor and the UK’s political leadership in its negotiations with the EU.

Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness warned on Sunday that calming down the Spartan wing of the Brexit hardline rebels was not the answer to the stalemate over Northern Ireland and other issues facing the new minister.

Who will be Frost’s successor?

Two former Brexit secretaries, Dominic Raab and Stephen Barclay, are said to be in the frame, along with Iain Duncan Smith. But some are calling for a new approach, arguing that excess power is in the hands of one man.

Others have to sort out the mess he leaves behind. That would take more than just replacing Frost, peer Lord Ricketts, a former Undersecretary of State at the Foreign Office and ambassador to France, said Sunday.

Johnson should use this opportunity to end the anomaly that the minister responsible for relations with our closest neighbors operates as the sole guard in the cabinet office.

It should give the Foreign Office, the Commonwealth and Development accountability for EU policy, where it can be properly integrated into wider foreign policy under a senior minister for Europe.

What are the priorities according to the EU?

McGuinness told RT on Sunday: The name will change, but the issues will not.

She said the priority was to stabilize the situation in Northern Ireland, where Brexit had caused divisions that threatened to be deep enough to topple the delegated government. Another hard-line character at work was not the answer, she argued.

“If there is no compromise, then there will be no progress and that is unstable,” she told RTs This Week. “If the priority is simply to calm down the hardline forces in the Conservative party, I think they were in a very bad place,” she warned.

The priority must be for anyone who replaces Lord Frost to come to the table prepared to negotiate and compromise, because we want to find solutions that work for Northern Ireland.

Aside from Northern Ireland, what will be the new Brexit ministers on the tray?

Critics hope that the departure of Lord Frost and the weakening of Boris Johnson pave the way for a new approach to wider relations with the EU. Three main groups can benefit from a new seller:

Scientists

Following a massive dispute with the EU over contributions to the science and research program, an agreement was reached last December to allow the UK to remain in the $ 80 billion seven-year core fund.

However, a year in scientists are still locked out. Eurosceptic veteran Bill Cash assumed they were collateral damage, telling MPs recently that their participation in the program was being unfairly hampered by what he thought was a legitimate dispute in Northern Ireland.

Musicians and creative industries

Musicians and performers, including Sir Elton John, have accused the government of disrupting their livelihoods after Frost signed a Brexit trade deal ending visa-free travel for short business trips. Expect the creative industries to request urgent meetings with the new Brexit minister.

British citizens living in Europe

British nationals living in the EU trying to return home with a European wife have urged the government to ease immigration restrictions that apply after Brexit.

They also want a March 29 deadline for EU spouses or other non-UK spouses to apply for a family leave, a prerequisite for status set to be extended. They say home office delays are now so bad, taking six or more months to process applications, that British families are forced to split up with one spouse returning home for a new job or caring for a parent elderly and the other staying in the EU.

Expect an urgent campaign for this in January.