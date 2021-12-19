International
Who will succeed David Frost as Brexit minister and what does this mean for talks with the EU? | Brexit
The resignation of Brexit minister David Frost has sparked much speculation about who could be his successor and the UK’s political leadership in its negotiations with the EU.
Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness warned on Sunday that calming down the Spartan wing of the Brexit hardline rebels was not the answer to the stalemate over Northern Ireland and other issues facing the new minister.
Who will be Frost’s successor?
Two former Brexit secretaries, Dominic Raab and Stephen Barclay, are said to be in the frame, along with Iain Duncan Smith. But some are calling for a new approach, arguing that excess power is in the hands of one man.
Others have to sort out the mess he leaves behind. That would take more than just replacing Frost, peer Lord Ricketts, a former Undersecretary of State at the Foreign Office and ambassador to France, said Sunday.
Johnson should use this opportunity to end the anomaly that the minister responsible for relations with our closest neighbors operates as the sole guard in the cabinet office.
It should give the Foreign Office, the Commonwealth and Development accountability for EU policy, where it can be properly integrated into wider foreign policy under a senior minister for Europe.
What are the priorities according to the EU?
McGuinness told RT on Sunday: The name will change, but the issues will not.
She said the priority was to stabilize the situation in Northern Ireland, where Brexit had caused divisions that threatened to be deep enough to topple the delegated government. Another hard-line character at work was not the answer, she argued.
“If there is no compromise, then there will be no progress and that is unstable,” she told RTs This Week. “If the priority is simply to calm down the hardline forces in the Conservative party, I think they were in a very bad place,” she warned.
The priority must be for anyone who replaces Lord Frost to come to the table prepared to negotiate and compromise, because we want to find solutions that work for Northern Ireland.
Aside from Northern Ireland, what will be the new Brexit ministers on the tray?
Critics hope that the departure of Lord Frost and the weakening of Boris Johnson pave the way for a new approach to wider relations with the EU. Three main groups can benefit from a new seller:
Scientists
Following a massive dispute with the EU over contributions to the science and research program, an agreement was reached last December to allow the UK to remain in the $ 80 billion seven-year core fund.
However, a year in scientists are still locked out. Eurosceptic veteran Bill Cash assumed they were collateral damage, telling MPs recently that their participation in the program was being unfairly hampered by what he thought was a legitimate dispute in Northern Ireland.
Musicians and creative industries
Musicians and performers, including Sir Elton John, have accused the government of disrupting their livelihoods after Frost signed a Brexit trade deal ending visa-free travel for short business trips. Expect the creative industries to request urgent meetings with the new Brexit minister.
British citizens living in Europe
British nationals living in the EU trying to return home with a European wife have urged the government to ease immigration restrictions that apply after Brexit.
They also want a March 29 deadline for EU spouses or other non-UK spouses to apply for a family leave, a prerequisite for status set to be extended. They say home office delays are now so bad, taking six or more months to process applications, that British families are forced to split up with one spouse returning home for a new job or caring for a parent elderly and the other staying in the EU.
Expect an urgent campaign for this in January.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/19/who-will-succeed-david-frost-as-brexit-minister-and-what-does-it-mean-for-eu-talks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]