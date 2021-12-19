Observer view for a second Covid Christmas Observer editorial office

THe always hoped that Christmas 2021 would have an easier, happier feeling than a year ago. Not clear about the pandemic, but coping much better, with the vast majority of the population benefiting from the immunity granted by vaccination. But the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant has filled this festive season with a grim deja vu feel.

The situation we are facing now is materially different. A year ago, only a fraction of the population had received their first vaccination and social restrictions were the only way to prevent a near second Covid wave. Today, we have a much stronger wall of immunity as a result of vaccination and previous infection.

But the arrival of Omicron is a cause for great concern. of The first case in the UK was documented on November 27; just three weeks later, and is estimated to be the dominant variant in the UK, counting four of the five positive test results in London. Daily case numbers are the highest they have been during the pandemic and on the rise. This is being driven by Omicrons additional portability: the number of Omicron cases is doubling in less than two days.

Omicron’s impact on the NHS will depend on the extent to which his capture is associated with serious illness and hospitalization. But there is still a lack of real world data on the strength of this connection in the UK. We know that Omicron is more resistant to vaccines than Delta, with dual vaccination offering much less protection against symptomatic infection, but a booster injection that restores this to very good levels. Estimates based on early data suggest that a booster injection is 80-86% effective against hospitalization, compared to more than 95% effective against Delta. But better data on the link between Omicron’s capture and hospitalization is not expected for at least another week.

The other way through which Omicron will affect not only the NHS, but all emergency services and essential infrastructure, is through staff shortages, as record case numbers lead to more people being isolated than at other points during the pandemic. Guys and the St Thomas Trust in London were forced to cancel non-essential services and reassign staff to emergency medicine last week as hundreds of staff were isolated and almost a third of London fire engines. were out of action last week, also due to lack of staff.

Lack of data means that ministers have to make decisions amid a high degree of uncertainty. Should the government swallow the cost of imposing further social restrictions in England before Christmas, as Wales and Scotland have already done in an attempt to slow the spread as a precaution, in the event of a fully plausible scenario that the link between taking Omicron and Is hospitalization strong enough to pose a very serious threat to the NHS ability to respond to this wave? Or should he wait until he has more data and hope for the best, but set limits if necessary later? The high stock mix is ​​the reality that with an exponentially growing virus especially with such a rapid spread as Omicron taking action later means imposing tougher measures for longer to flatten the infection curve and hospitalizations, and that waiting may be to leave him. too late.

In the face of these critical choices, it is vital that the public trust Boris Johnson to make decisions in the national interest, based on the best data and scientific advice. Yet he inspires little faith; partly as a result of his history of being constantly too slow to act in pandemics, which led to thousands of avoidable deaths in previous waves. But also because weeks of self-made scandals have stripped him of any authority within his party. These include claims to the Downing Street Christmas party that broke the restrictions of Covid years ago, of which it seems unbelievable that Johnson himself was unaware.

This has left him a weakened and irreversibly damaged prime minister. Last week, 99 Conservative MPs rebelled against the introduction of vaccine passports for large facilities, even as Omicron was passing through the capital. The side of his party that opposes the restrictions needed for Covid is not in step with the nation, but will be encouraged even more by the shocking election defeat by the Conservatives in North Shropshire.

Therefore, Johnson’s political crises will not only distract him from the crisis in question, but will discourage him from taking timely action to protect the NHS for fear of further disturbing his party. wild. And the entire cabinet is likely to be distracted by the potential for a conservative leadership election, with contenders positioning themselves instead of focusing on the emerging national crisis. She is already interfering in government communications for public health: Johnson has made a much more vague note than chief medical officer Chris Whitty when it comes to advising people to reduce companionship before Christmas. Whittys’s suggestion that people prioritize social engagements that really matter to them prompted some Conservative MPs to launch shameful political attacks on it.

There is still a chance that the link between Omicron’s capture and hospitalization is weak enough to minimize the impact of the next wave on the NHS. Thanks to a stellar effort by the NHS, the spread of the booster vaccine is progressing rapidly, following a slow start that left the UK more exposed than it should have been. But there is a very real danger that January 2022 will be no less challenging than January 2021. We address this with a prime minister no more competent than he was a year ago, but whose power and authority have just disappeared. It’s a grim way to end the year.