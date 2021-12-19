White Christmas odds likely plummet north of the UK | Weather in the UK





A white Christmas may be possible for some parts of the north of the UK, while most of the country is likely to have cold and bright weather, according to the Met Office. Unstable weather on the eve of Christmas is expected to give way to the coldest and brightest conditions on December 25, the weather service said. Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “We can see some snowfall on the hills in the northern part of the UK, probably the most likely place to see any snow. You can not rule out a drowsy snow further south than that, but there is a really big question mark in it. In the forecast for next week, she said that on Sunday the weather will be clear with foggy and cloudy for a cloudy but brighter Monday. The skies will be further cleared by Tuesday, which, after a cold start, will be bright and sunny and likely to be the best day of the week, Shuttleworth said. Wednesday will bring increasingly mild and volatile weather. While there is still uncertainty in forecasts for Thursday and Friday, there is likely to be a contrast in conditions for the north and south, the Met Office said. There may be milder temperatures, clouds and rain in areas south of Wales, while everywhere north there may be colder and brighter weather. Shuttleworth said: It’s that boundary between cold and warm air where there is uncertainty, and here is the greatest danger of seeing any snow or sleet. We expected to see some snow on Christmas Eve, but it is likely to be above ground and if something has dropped to lower levels, we predict it will be mostly quite drowsy and not last long. That’s most likely across the Midlands, northern England and Scotland, the forecaster said. The weather may become more stable across the country by Saturday. She said: We could see that the colder weather pushes further south, so more areas would see that colder and clearer weather by Christmas day. In the days between Christmas and New Year, the Met Office expects calmer, drier, calmer, and cooler weather. Bookmaker Coral said the odds of a white Christmas have dropped for all of the UK’s major cities, with Edinburgh leading the bets for those most likely to see snow and Newcastle just behind.

