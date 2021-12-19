The UK will consider new measures for COVID-19 before Christmas





LONDON – Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher restrictions on COVID-19 ahead of Christmas amid rapidly growing infections and continued uncertainty about the Omicron variant. Sajid Javid said on Sunday that the government was assessing the situation on the move and urged the public to be careful as scientists review the data. Not much is known about the new variant, although hospitals are preparing for an increase in infections, he told the BBC. “There is no guarantee in this pandemic, I do not think so,” Javid replied when asked about the potential for new restrictions. “At this point we just have to keep everything under consideration.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week reinstated rules requiring face masks in stores and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues. But government scientific advisers have recommended broader restrictions to prevent hospitals from overloading, according to minutes from a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies. Nations across Europe are moving to re-impose tougher measures to curb a new wave of COVID-19 infections triggered by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The Dutch government imposed a severe nationwide blockade starting Sunday in a bid to curb sharply rising levels of infections. Alarmed ministers in France, Germany, Austria and Cyprus have tightened travel restrictions. Ireland imposed a curfew at 20:00 on bars and pubs and limited participation in internal and external events. Paris canceled New Year fireworks. London Mayor Sadiq Khan underlined the official concern over the climb cases and their potential to defeat the healthcare system by declaring a major incident on Saturday, an action that allows local councils in the British capital to coordinate more closely with the services of emergency. The World Health Organization reported on Saturday that Omicron has been discovered in 89 countries. COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in community-transmitted countries and not just infections acquired abroad, the WHO said.

