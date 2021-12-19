Sudanese police use tear gas as protesters stage mass rally | sudan

Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters have gathered to mark three years since the beginning of the mass demonstrations that led to the overthrow of dictator Omar al-Bashir, as fears grow for the country’s democratic transition.

Security forces fired tear gas – leaving several injured, witnesses told a large crowd of protesters near the Republican palace in the capital, Khartoum, chanting slogans against military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led a coup. October 25.

People demand the overthrow of Burhan, protesters shouted.

The generals had initially arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok for weeks under house arrest, but reinstated him on November 21st.

The move, however, alienated many of Hamdox’s pro-democracy supporters, who dismissed him as a cover for legitimacy for Burhans’s coup.

Hamdok, who has argued he wants to avoid further bloodshed, warned on Saturday of the country slipping into the abyss and demanded restraint from protesters. “Today we are facing a significant setback in the path of our revolution that threatens the nation’s security, unity and stability,” Hamdok said.

Protest organizers have vowed, however, a key slogan: No negotiations, no partnership and no legitimacy.

Previous protests against the military occupation have been violently dispersed by security forces. Across the country, at least 45 people have been killed and many more injured, according to the Independent Medical Committee.

On Sunday, authorities closed the bridges connecting Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman, but large crowds still gathered.

The numbers are huge and security forces can not control them, said Mohamed Hamed, who saw the protests in Omdurman.

Protesters in Khartoum on Sunday. Photo: Marwan Ali / AP

For the people of Sudan, December 19 has a special resonance in the history of the country. Not only was it the date in 2018 when thousands launched mass protests that ended the Bashirs three decades in power, but it was also the day in 1955 when Sudanese lawmakers declared independence from British colonial rule.

After Bashir’s departure, a joint transitional military-civilian government took power, but the troubled alliance was shattered by Burhans’s takeover.

The coup has put obstacles in the way of a democratic transition and given the military full control over politics and the economy, Ashraf Abdelaziz, editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper al-Jarida, told AFP.

The Sudanese army dominates for-profit companies specializing in everything from agriculture to infrastructure projects.

The prime minister said last year that 80% of state resources were out of the control of the finance ministry.

The security apparatus has won over political institutions. The success of a democratic transition lies in political action which is the driving force, Abdelaziz said.

Khaled Omar, a minister in the ousted government, said the coup was a disaster, but also an opportunity to correct shortcomings in the previous political deal with the military.

He warned that anything could happen in the coming months with the army still in power. If the main political actors do not unite their actions and the military structure does not distance itself from politics, then all scenarios are on the table, Omar said.

The November 21 agreement also set July 2023 as the date for Sudan’s first free elections since 1986.

Hamdok said he cooperated with the military to stop the bloodshed that resulted from the suppression of the protests and so as not to squander the profits of the last two years.

However, these achievements have been unraveled, as the political turmoil in Khartoum rekindles conflicts in remote regions of Sudan, which the Hamdoks government had made a priority to resolve.

In a peace deal signed with major rebel groups last year, the main conflict in Darfur calmed down, but the region remains armed and nearly 250 people have been killed in ethnic clashes over the past two months.

Some of the Arab militias that the Bashir government used as a force against the insurgency in its infamous campaign against ethnic minority rebels in the early 2000s have been integrated into the security apparatus, but critics say the deal did nothing to stop them. put them into account.