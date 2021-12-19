International
COVID-19: Capacity limits and collection restrictions again in force in Ontario on Sunday
TORONTO Stricter public health measures are back in force in Ontario as of Sunday, with capacity restrictions back in place at restaurants and a lower limit on social gatherings.
Prime Minister Doug Ford announced the new restrictions on Friday, saying the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so contagious that it threatens to overload the healthcare system.
Restaurants, gyms and many other indoor environments now have a capacity limit of 50 percent.
No more than 10 people can participate in indoor social gatherings out of 25 and there is a maximum of 25 participants in outdoor social gatherings, out of 100.
And cinemas, arenas and other large venues are no longer allowed to serve food or drink.
The measures come as cases have grown rapidly, with the seven-day average of new daily diagnoses at 2,156 on Saturday, compared to 1,194 a week ago.
The province has also stepped up its boost campaign for the COVID-19 vaccine and will extend eligibility to all adults starting Monday, provided it is at least three months since they received their second dose.
Ford says public health measures are intended to prevent the spread as people are getting their boosters and shooting is starting.
© 2021 Canadian Press
