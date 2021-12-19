COVID-19: Capacity limits and collection restrictions again in force in Ontario on Sunday

Increase the font size of the article

Reduce the font size of the article

TORONTO Stricter public health measures are back in force in Ontario as of Sunday, with capacity restrictions back in place at restaurants and a lower limit on social gatherings.

Prime Minister Doug Ford announced the new restrictions on Friday, saying the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so contagious that it threatens to overload the healthcare system.

Restaurants, gyms and many other indoor environments now have a capacity limit of 50 percent.

Read more: COVID-19: Capacity returns to place in Ontario major countries on Saturday due to Omicron

No more than 10 people can participate in indoor social gatherings out of 25 and there is a maximum of 25 participants in outdoor social gatherings, out of 100.

Trends The big COVID-19 infodemics: How Canadians are radicalizing disinformation networks

Ontario announces new restrictions in response to the Omicron COVID variant

And cinemas, arenas and other large venues are no longer allowed to serve food or drink.

The story goes down the ad

The measures come as cases have grown rapidly, with the seven-day average of new daily diagnoses at 2,156 on Saturday, compared to 1,194 a week ago.

Read more: “No decision” made on what will happen to Ontario schools in January, Ford says

The province has also stepped up its boost campaign for the COVID-19 vaccine and will extend eligibility to all adults starting Monday, provided it is at least three months since they received their second dose.

Ford says public health measures are intended to prevent the spread as people are getting their boosters and shooting is starting.

View link »

<br />

