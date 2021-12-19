The Netherlands restores the strict blockade and the United Kingdom will not rule out new measures on Omicron





Indoor meetings in the Netherlands will now be limited to a maximum of two guests per family by at least mid-January, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Saturday. This number has been expanded slightly around Christmas and New Year to four guests.

Non-essential shops, hospitality venues and cultural institutions will also be closed, while schools will remain closed until at least January 9th.

In a televised speech, Rutte said the blockade was “inevitable because of the fifth wave coming to us with the Omicron variant,” Reuters reported.

Failure to act now is likely to lead to “an uncontrollable situation in hospitals,” Rutte added.

The Netherlands was already battling a new wave of cases with Covid-19 before the Omicron type reached its shores last month. Some experts now predict it will become the dominant variant in the country before the end of the year. Elsewhere in Europe, there is a sense of fear that despite the spread of the vaccine, this year’s Christmas will look a lot like 2020 as Omicron spreads at a phenomenal rate across parts of the continent. London declares “major incident” Elsewhere, the UK is in control of a rise in Omicron infections, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid telling the BBC on Sunday that he could not rule out restrictions before Christmas. The Omicron variant now accounts for about 60% of Covid-19 cases in England, Javid also told Sky News on Sunday. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Javid said that while not much was known about Omicron’s severity, the UK knew it was facing “a tsunami of infections in the coming days and weeks”. “Omicron is spreading at a rate we have never seen before and has doubled every two to three days. Yesterday more than 90,000 new cases were reported across the UK. We are extremely confident about the number of infections “People with the disease but not confirmed by a test – is significantly higher than that,” Javid wrote on Sunday. His comments come after London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday declared a “major incident” in the capital due to the rapidly growing number of cases. A “major incident” refers to an event that requires special arrangements between emergency services and local authorities. Khan said on Sunday that the new Covid-19 restrictions were “inevitable” on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show. The UK has in recent weeks reinstated several measures – including wearing masks in most indoor public spaces and working from home – in an effort to curb infections. But Khan urged the government to go further. “I think if we do not introduce new restrictions, sooner rather than later, you will see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS. [the UK health service] “on the verge of collapse, if not in collapse,” he said. The Government Emergency Science Group (SAGE) also warned that if further coronavirus measures are not introduced too soon, admissions to Covid-19 hospitals could reach 3,000 a day in England, at a meeting on Thursday. Germany on Sunday added the UK to its list of “disturbing variants” – meaning that only German citizens and residents will be able to enter the country from the UK. Across the continent, cities are already canceling New Year celebrations amid concerns about growing cases. France on Friday announced that large outdoor events and gatherings will be banned on New Year’s night as the country faces its fifth wave of infections, warning that Omicron will become the dominant variant by early 2022. Denmark has also proposed closing cinemas and theaters and limiting the number of people in stores the week before Christmas, as it tries to control an increase in cases. And Rome is among several Italian cities that have decided to cancel New Year celebrations over coronavirus concerns, authorities said on Thursday.

CNN’s Sarah Dean, Martin Goillandeau, George Engels, Niamh Kennedy, Nadine Schmidt, Dalal Mawad and Livia Borghese contributed to this report

