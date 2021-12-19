The Islamic world is coming together to help desperately impoverished Afghanistan

The gruesome warnings called on the U.S. and other countries to ease sanctions, including the release of $ 10 billion in frozen funds following the August 15 takeover of Kabul by the Taliban.

The speakers also called for a swift opening of the country’s banking system and collectively, with the United Nations and international banking institutions, assistance to Afghanistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed his remarks to the US, urging Washington to lift the preconditions for releasing the desperately needed funds and restarting banking systems in Afghanistan.

Khan seemed to be offering the Taliban a crossing over the boundaries of education for girls, urging the world to understand cultural sensitivities and saying that human rights and women’s rights meant different things in different countries. Still other speakers, including OIC President Hussain Ibrahim Taha, stressed the need to protect human rights, especially of women and girls.

The new Taliban leaders in the post of Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi were present in the great hall of the Pakistani Parliament, where dozens of foreign ministers from many of the 57 OIC countries had gathered.

The rally is about the Afghan people, said Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who warned that without immediate assistance, Afghanistan was certain to collapse. He said it would have dire consequences, not only on Afghan lives lost to starvation and disease, but would certainly result in a massive exodus of Afghans. Chaos would spread, he predicted, and allow terrorism and the drug trade to flourish.

Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Aid Coordinator, warned that Afghanistan would not survive on donations alone. He urged donor countries to show flexibility by allowing their money to pay the salaries of public sector employees and to support basic services such as health, education, electricity, livelihoods, to allow the people of Afghanistan some opportunities to spend this winter and some encouragement to stay. home with their families.

Beyond that, Griffiths said, we need a constructive engagement with de facto authorities to clarify what we expect from each other.

Afghanistan’s troubled economy, he added, requires decisive and compassionate action, or I fear this downturn will bring down the entire population.

Griffiths said families simply do not have the money for daily purchases like food and fuel as prices rise. The cost of fuel has increased by about 40%, and most households spend 80% of their money just to buy food.

He pulled out a series of grim statistics.

Universal poverty can reach 97% of Afghanistan’s population. This could be the next bleak moment, he warned. Within a year, 30% of Afghanistan’s GDP (gross domestic product) could be lost altogether, while male unemployment could double to 29%.

Next year, the UN will ask for $ 4.5 billion in aid to Afghanistan – its single largest request for humanitarian aid, he said.

In what appeared to be a message to the Taliban delegation, the Quraysh and subsequent speakers, including Taha, emphasized the protection of human rights, especially of women and girls.

In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Muttaqi said Afghanistan’s new rulers were committed to educating girls and women in the workforce.

However, four months after Taliban rule, girls are not allowed to attend high school in most provinces, and although women have returned to their jobs in most of the health care sector, many female civil servants have been barred from coming to work.

Qureshi, meanwhile, said he wants the summit to end with concrete solutions to help Afghanistan and its people. He called for the summit to promise and channel aid to Afghanistan; increase bilateral investment or through OIC in education, health, technical and vocational skills; and establish a team of experts from the OIC, the United Nations, the Islamic Development Bank, and others to help Afghanistan gain access to legitimate banking services and alleviate the Afghan people’s serious liquidity challenges.

He also called on participants to focus on food security, to invest in capacity building within Afghanistan to fight terrorism and growing drug trafficking.

Finally, engage with the Afghan authorities to help meet the expectations of the international community, especially regarding political and social inclusion, respect for human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, and the fight against terrorism, he said.