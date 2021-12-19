



Former President Trump’s DC Hotel was an “epicenter” of corruption, said the head of a watchdog group in a NBC News op-ed.

“Anyone looking to do ‘favor’ can enter the hotel and ‘flash cash,'” he wrote.

These comments follow a condemnatory report on the GSA oversight of Trump’s business relations. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Former President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington, DC, was an “epicenter” of corruption, according to the head of an ethics oversight group. “Anyone looking to win favors with his administration can just go to his name hotel a few blocks away from the White House and get cash,” said Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, in A article published by NBC News. Bookmaker rating follows a curse Report of the Committee of the Chamber for Transport and Infrastructure, released Wednesday. He revealed that the agency overseeing the Trump Organization’s lease “washed its hands of any responsibility” in investigating ethical concerns and whether the Constitution’s reward clauses were being followed, NBC News reported. Reward clauses prohibit an incumbent president from receiving payments or benefits from foreign and domestic governments to protect himself from undue influence. The report revealed that the General Services Administration (GSA) failed to track payments from foreign governments for the hotel, according to NBC News. Representatives of at least 22 foreign governments spent money on Trump’s properties, including the hotel in DC, during the first years of his presidency, media said. And there were “zero checks and balances” if the hotel’s calculations for these payments were fair and accurate, the committee told NBC News. The report also revealed that the GSA did not seek to identify the origin of the more than $ 75 million in loans granted by Trump and his family to the hotel and “whether the ultimate source of funding posed any constitutional concerns,” the report said. He noted that Trump’s refusal to remove his financial interest in the hotel was “problematic” and created “numerous” conflicts of interest during his presidency, according to NBC News. The report found that political appointees at the GSA were making real estate decisions that “affected the president’s personal property,” NBC News reported. Bookbinder, in his post, explained why he thinks this matters. “On tax issues, environmental regulation and foreign policy, we never knew if the Trump administration was making decisions in the interests of the American people or in the interests of its bottom line,” he wrote.

