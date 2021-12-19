Omicron revives New York’s “Global Epicenter of the Pandemic” 2020 nightmare

Omicron variant In the US: On Saturday, New York announced the record number of daily cases.

New York:

With the rapid closure of restaurants in Brooklyn and the lines at Covid-19 testing centers increasing day by day, fears are growing in New York of a return to the nightmare of 2020, when the city was the global epicenter of the pandemic.

On Saturday, New York State announced a record number of daily cases for the second day in a row with almost 22,000 positive results.

In Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood alone, more than a dozen bars and restaurants have had to close temporarily amid a recent surge in infections among workers and their customers.

Near the famous McCarren Park, about 30 people were lined up in a medical van that offered rapid tests.

And at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, the popular TV show “Saturday Night Live” announced it would not be filming in front of a live audience and had a limited cast and crew. Her musical guest Charli XCX said she would not perform anymore.

“It’s very reminiscent of March 2020,” said Spencer Reiter, a 27-year-old Brooklyn resident who works in finance.

He and his girlfriend Katie Connolly, a student who is also 27 years old, had come to be tested after the friends tested positive.

“Looking at these lines … it’s back to where we started,” Reiter said.

Connolly agreed, saying, “It’s definitely scary.”

Empty roads

The first wave of the pandemic brought New York to its knees in the spring of 2020.

The megalopolis of 8.5 million people, long known as the “city that never sleeps”, felt almost deserted for weeks, its empty streets resembling something from a science-fiction movie about a post-apocalyptic world.

The only sound heard on the wide streets of Manhattan seemed to be the wailing that caused the ambulance sirens to stress, as hospitals operated beyond capacity and morgues were forced to bring refrigerated trucks to cope with the large influx of Covid victims.

The disease has claimed at least 34,000 lives in New York City since the spring of 2020, and the city – especially Manhattan – has never fully regained its legendary splendor and energy of the days before Covid.

‘Very scary’

“We’re actually back in the beginning, or maybe even worse,” said Jolanta Czerlanis, a 54-year-old Brooklyn resident. She had come for testing after feeling possible Covid symptoms.

“It’s very scary,” added Czerlanis, who works in catering. “We hoped it would improve.”

The surprisingly rapid spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has raised great concern across the US.

President Joe Biden on Thursday predicted a “winter of serious illness and death” for the unvaccinated.

The number of new daily cases nationwide was 86,000 on December 1st; by Dec. 14, it had risen to 117,000, a 36 percent increase in two weeks.

The US already leads the world in the most grim statistics. On Tuesday it exceeded 800,000 deaths from Covid, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

“Omicron happened”

What account for growth?

“Omicron happened,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recently told CNN.

“And we have to be honest about the fact that he is moving very fast and we have to move faster,” he added, speaking just weeks before leaving to make way for his chosen successor, Eric Adams. .

De Blasio has made vaccination mandatory for all city employees and, as of December 27, for 184,000 companies and businesses in the city’s large private sector. However, it remains unclear whether Adams will implement this requirement once it takes power.

In this normally festive holiday season, when New York traditionally welcomes an influx of tourists – and their money – a sense of panic has gripped Broadway’s iconic theaters and music halls, as positive occasions between performers and behind-the-scenes workers have always forced and more cancellations.

Panic on Broadway

Radio City Music Hall announced late Friday that it was canceling the remaining four Christmas shows with its famous “Rockette” dancers due to “growing challenges from the pandemic”.

As for the acclaimed musical “Hamilton”, it was canceled without warning Thursday night.

“We literally flew just to see ‘Hamilton’ just one day,” said Myron Abston, who had traveled from Michigan with his wife Dara Abston.

“We came here early this morning and the show has been canceled,” he told AFP with regret.

Back in Brooklyn, Edouard Massih’s Lebanese food and hospitality business remains open at the moment.

But he said he fears Omicron’s arrival will provoke a new exodus of wealthy New Yorkers to luxury suburbs north of the city, as it did in 2020 – leaving Manhattan, again, feeling like a city ghost.

