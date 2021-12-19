UN leader on solidarity visit to crisis-stricken Lebanon





Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, right, shakes hands with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, following his arrival at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (AP Photo / Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT (AP) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Sunday on a high-profile visit that he said would focus on supporting the people of the country hit by the crisis. Guterres is expected to push for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of government and parliament. The divisions have delayed key reforms needed to launch negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. The political class is also divided over the internal investigation into the August 2020 catastrophic explosion at the Port of Beirut that killed over 216 people, injured thousands and exacerbated Lebanon’s problems as it left large parts of the capital devastated. Guterres is planning to visit the port to honor those killed in the blast and to meet with the families of the victims. He said his visit is dedicated to showing support for Lebanese and urging leaders to take steps to overcome the crisis. He is also meeting with President Michel Aoun. When I was the High Commissioner for Refugees, I came to Lebanon many times and saw the solidarity of the Lebanese people with so many refugees. “I believe that this is the moment for all of us in the world to express the same solidarity with the people of Lebanon,” Guterres said on arrival. “So, if there is one word to characterize my visit, that word is solidarity. In a message broadcast Friday before arriving, Guterres urged Lebanon’s political leaders to put people first and implement reforms that promote accountability and transparency and root out corruption. The economic collapse in Lebanon has been described as one of the worst in the world in over 150 years. Inflation and commodity prices have risen in Lebanon, which imports more than 80% of commodities. Lack of basic supplies, including fuel and medicine, and restrictions on bank withdrawals and transfers, especially in foreign currency, have heightened Lebanese desperation in the once-middle-class country. Poverty has increased exponentially while the political class, blamed for years of corruption and mismanagement, has failed to offer drastic solutions to the crisis. International donors have offered humanitarian aid to Lebanon to deal with the crisis, but refuse to provide support to the government before a reform plan can be agreed. Guterres also stressed that the elections of the coming years will be key to laying the foundations for a better future. Politicians are also divided on the date and details of the upcoming elections, which are expected next spring. A decision by the country’s constitutional council is expected to resolve the dispute.

