That’s why we think Albany International (NYSE: AIN) is worth a look

For beginners, it may seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a revenue and profit history. And in their study entitled Who falls prey to the Wall Street Wolf? ‘ Leuz et. al. found that it is ‘quite common’ for investors to lose money by buying in ‘pump and dump’ schemes.

In contrast to all of these, I prefer to spend time in companies as well Albany International (NYSE: AIN), which has not only revenue but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it is easy to admire a business that can produce it consistently. In comparison, loss-making companies act as a sponge for capital – but unlike such a sponge, they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Albany International’s earnings per share are rising.

The market is a voting machine in the short run, but a weighing machine in the long run, so the stock price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. This makes increasing EPS an attractive quality for any company. It is certainly good to see that Albany International has managed to increase EPS by 18% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that kind of growth, we would expect shareholders to emerge winners.

I like to see high-level growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I ask for a high profit margin before interest and taxation (EBIT) to show a competitive gap (although some low-margin companies also have gaps). Albany International reported flat income and EBIT margins over the past year. This is not bad, but it does not indicate continued growth in the future.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has increased profits and revenue over time. Click on the graph to see the exact numbers.

income and income history

Of course, the ability is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not the past. You can base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check out this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Albany International.

The story goes on

Are Albany International Insiders in line with all shareholders?

It makes me feel safer owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thus linking our interests more closely. As a result, I’m encouraged by the fact that insiders own shares in Albany International with considerable value. In fact, they hold $ 22 million of its stock. It’s a lot of money and not a little incentive to work hard. Despite being only 0.8% of the company, the value of this investment is enough to show that insiders have a lot of movement in the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders investing in the business, but I find myself wondering if reward policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the salary of the CEOs, I would say they really are. I found that the average total compensation for CEOs of companies like Albany International with market capitalization between $ 2.0 billion and US $ 6.4 billion is about $ 5.3 million.

Albany International offered a total of $ 3.7 million in compensation to its CEO in. This seems quite reasonable, especially considering it is below average for companies of similar size. While the level of CEO compensation is not a big factor in my view of the company, the modest reward is positive because it suggests the board take into account the interests of shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, in general.

Is Albany International worth keeping an eye on?

You can not deny that Albany International has increased its earnings per share at a very impressive pace. This is attractive. If this is not enough, also consider that the CEO’s salary is quite reasonable and internally well invested along with other shareholders. Each for himself, but I think it all makes Albany International look quite interesting. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know if the stock is undervalued. So you may want to consider this free of charge discounted cash flow assessment and Albany International.

Although Albany International certainly looks good to me, I would rather if insiders would buy shares. If you like to see even in-house purchases, then this free of charge list of growing companies that insiders are buying, may be exactly what you are looking for.

Please note that the internal transactions discussed in this article refer to the transactions that are reported in the relevant jurisdiction.

