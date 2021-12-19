The Islamic world offers ways to help desperately poor Afghans

ISLAMABAD (AP) Islamic countries on Sunday tried to find ways to help Afghanistan avoid an imminent economic collapse, which they say would have a terrible global impact.

The hastily convened meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad ended with a promise to set up a fund to provide humanitarian assistance through the Islamic Development Bank, which would provide a cover for donor countries without dealing directly with rulers. country Taliban.

At a news conference at the end of the summit, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also described what he called good news from the United States, whose special envoy for Afghanistan, Tom West, attended the summit.

He said West met with the Taliban delegation led by caretaker Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines. Qureshi said West also said he was mandated to engage with the Taliban, that U.S. humanitarian aid to Afghanistan would have no preconditions and that it could have up to $ 1.2 billion available through the World Bank in money it could were issued in Afghanistan.

There was no immediate response from the US to Qureshi’s statements.

There has been a growing call for the US and other countries to release over $ 10 billion in frozen Afghan assets. However, the United States has previously said that at least some of that money is tied to a lawsuit involving survivors and families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks carried out by al Qaeda while being sheltered in Afghanistan by the Taliban during their previous rule. .

Sunday’s summit brought together dozens of foreign ministers as well as special envoys to Afghanistan of major powers, including China, the US and Russia. He also included the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and the President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, who provided some concrete funding proposals. He said IDB could manage trusts that could be used to move money to Afghanistan, start businesses and help bail out the deeply troubled economy.

At the start of the summit, several participating countries called for a swift opening of the country’s banking system and, collectively, with the United Nations and international banking institutions, to provide assistance to Afghanistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed his comments to the US, urging Washington to lift the preconditions for releasing the necessary funds and restarting Afghanistan’s banking systems.

Khan seemed to be offering the Taliban a crossing over their borders in education for girls, urging the world to understand cultural sensitivities and saying that human rights and women’s rights meant different things in different countries. Still other speakers, including OIC President Hussain Ibrahim Taha, stressed the need to protect human rights, especially of women and girls.

This rally is about the Afghan people, said Qureshi, who warned that without immediate help, Afghanistan was confident it would collapse. The consequences would be dire, “he said,” not only in Afghan lives lost to hunger and disease, but also in what would surely create a massive exodus of Afghans. ” He predicted that chaos would spread, allowing terrorism and the drug trade to flourish.

Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Aid Coordinator, warned that Afghanistan could not survive on donations alone. He called on donor countries to show flexibility by allowing their money to pay the salaries of public sector employees and to support basic services such as health, education, electricity, livelihoods, to allow people to Afghanistan some opportunities to spend this winter and some encouragement to stay. at home with their families. ”

Beyond that, Griffiths said, we need a constructive engagement with de facto authorities to clarify what we expect from each other.

Afghanistan’s troubled economy, he added, calls for decisive and compassionate action, or “I fear this downturn will bring down the entire population.”

Griffiths said families simply do not have the money for daily purchases like food and fuel as prices rise. The cost of fuel has increased by about 40%, and most households spend 80% of their money just to buy food.

He pulled out a series of grim statistics.

Universal poverty can reach 97% of Afghanistan’s population. This could be the next bleak moment, he warned. Within a year, 30% of Afghanistan’s GDP (gross domestic product) could be lost altogether, while male unemployment could double to 29%.

Next year the UN will ask for $ 4.5 billion in aid to Afghanistan, this is the single largest request for humanitarian aid, he said.

In what appeared to be a message to the Taliban delegation, the Quraysh and subsequent speakers, including Taha, emphasized the protection of human rights, especially of women and girls.

In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Muttaqi said Afghanistan’s new rulers were committed to educating girls and women in the workforce.

However, four months after Taliban rule, girls are not allowed to attend high school in most provinces, and although women have returned to their jobs in most of the healthcare sector, many female civil servants have been barred from coming to work.

At the end of the summit Qureshi said that the OIC agreed to appoint a special representative for Afghanistan. The 20 foreign ministers and 10 deputy foreign ministers present also agreed to establish a greater partnership with the United Nations to provide assistance to desperate Afghans.

Their participants also stressed the critical need to open banking facilities in Afghanistan, which have been largely closed since the Taliban took power on August 15th. The Taliban have limited withdrawals from the country’s banks to $ 200 a month.

We collectively think that we should unblock the financial and banking channels because the economy can not function and people can not be kept without banking services, said Qureshi.