International banks in the UAE move into Monday-Friday business week

December 19 (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA) are switching to a Saturday-Sunday New Year’s Emirates weekend United Arab Emirates which is approximating its working week with most of the global markets. The German bank will operate from January 3 to Monday in the Sunni Muslim-ruled country, instead of the current Sunday-Thursday as is customary in the Middle East, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. . The Wall Street-based JPMorgan is also adapting the same week in the UAE, along with flexible practices such as the Friday prayer holiday, the bank said in a statement. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register A France-based Societe Generale spokesman said it was implementing the Saturday-Sunday weekend from January 2 at its entities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to a statement sent by email. Bloomberg News was the first to report the Sunday that JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Societe Generale will spend on a Saturday-Sunday weekend in the UAE. Bank of America representatives did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The banks move comes after the UAE said on December 7 that it would spend a week four and a half days with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the beginning of next year. Read more However, private companies are free to choose their working week in the oil-producing Gulf state, which is the commercial, commercial and tourist center of the region. Over the past year, the UAE has taken steps to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with Saudi Arabia. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

