Super Typhoon Rai: Death toll rises to at least 75 people in the Philippines





Search-and-rescue operations continued over the weekend after Rai, the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, landed on Siargao Island, a popular tourist and surfing destination on the central east coast, on Thursday. In the worst-hit Bohol province, at least 49 people were reported dead, according to Governor Arthur Yap. Elsewhere, 13 other people died in Cebu province, said David Tumulak, an adviser. The collapse of roofs and walls caused most of the deaths, he said, adding that the total number could increase as clearing operations continue. And 13 people died in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental province, said Police Chief Major James Latayon. However, the official death toll remains at 31, according to the CNN Philippines branch, citing the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC). The storm, known locally as Odette, which had initially filled winds of up to 260 kilometers per hour (160 miles per hour) with tremors over 300 kilometers per hour (185 miles per hour), later shifted west bringing itself dense and diffuse rain. flood. The estimated cost of the damage is $ 4.2 million (PHP 213.9 million), according to the state-run PNA news agency. Some 332,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, a spokesman for the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

