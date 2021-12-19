The 9th edition of the International Pune Literature Festival starts tomorrow





With the main social theme of “The power of the golden years, which is the empowerment of senior citizens, the 9th edition of the International Working Literature Festival (PILF) will be held from December 21 to 23. The festival will be held online for for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

We have a number of 18,000 for three days, so managing such a crowd will be difficult even with checking vaccine certificates and social distance… Furthermore with travel restrictions, many speakers would not have been able to arrived, said festival novelist and festival director Manjiri Prabhu. Approaching the topic of publications, PILF will feature a key session, Mantras Life – What Matters Most with Prabhu in Conversation with Shobhaa De. Other sessions include Silver Talkies Introducing 50 Shades of Empowerment, Dementia: Understanding and Preventing, Old? Jo-Vintage! a master class with Vardhaman Jain under the theme of the festival. We planned to have such a theme and secondly, given the last two years, there is also a need to empower ourselves emotionally. We are opening the festival with a Happyness.me session with Raj Nayak, founder and managing director of House Of Cheer. We are making people talk about the positive things in life and the focus is to empower them emotionally, Prabhu added. The festival will debut a new segment called Wisdom Bytes – which are part of opinions from voices with global experience to understand what the world needs today. English Primatology and Anthropology Dr. Jane Goodall, Shashi Tharoor, Ana Aga, Anita Moorjani, Narayan Murthy and Ganesh Natarajan will be part of this pre-registered segment. The festival will have 150 speakers over 70 sessions, which will take place in three online studios. Irish authors Cecelia Ahern and Sam Blake, Australian writer Carl A Harte, director and director Mira Nair, singer Remo Fernandes, author Ashwin Sanghi and chef Anahita N Dhondy are some of the main faces of the festival. All three sessions will take place in parallel and clients can watch them without any registration – the festival is free. The audience can access the sessions on our official website, Facebook and YouTube pages. The session will be available online, Prabhu said. The WhyBuyMyBook segment, where you can get acquainted with new authors on the block, and the “Isolated Authors” section, where well-known authors talk about their latest books, are also on the itinerary. Other festival events include master classes and sessions on a wide range of topics such as “Facing India’s Farm Crisis”, “Imagining the Maharajah: Princely India and Its Tales” and “The Brave Hearts of the Country”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/9th-edition-of-pune-international-literature-festival-7680711/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos