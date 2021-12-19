COVID-19: NS breaks overnight record again with 476 new cases – Halifax





Nova Scotia registered another day, a record number of COVID-19 cases just one day after the record was set. On Sunday, the province reported 476 cases. Of these, 333 are in the central area, 82 are in the eastern area, 43 are in the northern area and 18 are in the western area. Read more: COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Canada driven by Omicron variant Public health continues to be blocked by an increase in tests and positive cases. Anyone confirmed positive by a laboratory test should be contacted within 24 hours to obtain information on the required testing and isolation. This contact can be made via text. People are asked to contact their close contacts. All close contacts, even those who are fully vaccinated, should be isolated for 72 hours after exposure and book a PCR test. The story goes down the ad Not sure who to report as a close contact? A close contact is anyone who has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 while that person was infectious. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/5AB9u84QyZ – Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) December 19, 2021 On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 8,837 tests. Trends Britain reports 10,000 new Omicron cases, ‘major incident’ declared in London

Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say cloth masks Meanwhile, the queues for getting the quick test kits were long over the weekend and started before the doors opened at the Halifax Convention Center. On Sundays, testing and quick kits can be picked up in the Central Area at St. Margaret’s Center in Upper Tantalone and at the Halifax Convention Center in the city center. It’s a snowy Sunday HRM!

Are you looking to get an asymptomatic test for COVID-19 and quick test kits at home? You can get both at St. Margrets Center and @hfxconventions! Fast testing is free! you do not need your health card, just your name and a way to contact you with the results! pic.twitter.com/a74bf7KcCy – Lauren Mills (@HFX_Lauren) December 19, 2021 The story goes down the ad















