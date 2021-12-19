Ontario reports 4,177 new COVID cases, 2 deaths





Ontario is reporting 4,177 new cases of COVID on Sunday, as positive daily infections continue to rise rapidly among the highly contagious Omicron variant. The total number of provincial cases is now 649,943. The highest number of cases ever reported in a single day throughout the pandemic was on April 16 when there were 4,812 new cases in the middle of the third wave when the province was under a severe blockade and when a large portion of the population was still unvaccinated. However, as infections increase, patients with COVID in the ICU (intensive care unit) have remained relatively stable but are generally on a slow rise. Experts have said it may take up to two weeks or more after an increase in new cases to see a sharper increase in hospital / ICU hospitalizations. Of the 4,177 new cases registered, the data showed that 905 were unvaccinated persons, 142 were partially vaccinated, 2,977 were fully vaccinated persons and for 153 persons the vaccination status was not known. The story goes down the ad According to Sunday report, 1039 cases were registered in Toronto, 334 in Ottawa, 365 in the York Region, 311 in the Peel Region, 245 in the Halton Region, 240 in the Durham Region, 175 in Hamilton and 173 in Simcoe-Muskoka. All other local public health units reported less than 150 new cases in the provincial report. Read more: COVID-19: Capacity limits and collection restrictions again in force in Ontario on Sunday The death toll in the province has risen to 10,113 after two more deaths were reported. Trends Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say cloth masks

The big COVID-19 infodemics: How Canadians are radicalizing disinformation networks As of 20:00 on Saturday, there are more than 11.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.8 percent of the population aged 12 and over. Coverage of the first dose is 90.4 percent. There are more than 1.5 million Ontarians who have received a booster injection. For young children ages five to 11, the first dose coverage is 36.55 percent 394,255 doses from just over 1 million eligible children. Over 165,000 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 618,983 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario are now 20,847 more than the day before when it was at 17,882. The story goes down the ad The government said 51,151 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. 40,373 tests are currently under investigation. Test positivity reached 8.7 percent on Sunday. Ontario reported 283 people in COVID-19 general hospital wards with 159 patients in intensive care units and 146 patients in intensive care units in a ventilator. Ontario health officials have recently said that the use of intensive care could reach between 250 or 300 patients before the health care system is affected and requires the reduction of some non-urgent surgeries and procedures. View link » <br />

