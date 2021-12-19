Islamic countries pledge to work with the UN to address the growing crisis in Afghanistan

Muslim nations decided on Sunday to work with the United Nations in a bid to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets in a bid to tackle a growing humanitarian crisis.

At a special meeting in Pakistan of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), delegates said they would work “to unblock financial and banking channels to resume liquidity and the flow of financial and humanitarian aid.”

The meeting was the largest conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government fell in August and the Taliban returned to power.

Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community and the nation is in the midst of a bitter winter.

An OIC resolution issued after the meeting said the Islamic Development Bank would lead efforts to release aid until the first quarter of next year.

He also urged Afghan rulers to abide by their “obligations under international human rights treaties, especially with regard to the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and people with disabilities”.

Earlier, Pakistan warned of “grave consequences” for the international community if Afghanistan’s economic meltdown continues and urged world leaders to find ways to engage with the Taliban to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Economic melting

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the deepening crisis could lead to mass famine, an influx of refugees and an increase in extremism.

“We can not ignore the risk of a complete economic collapse,” he told the rally, which included Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and delegates from the United States, China, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the world should separate the Taliban from ordinary Afghans.

“I’m talking to the United States specifically that they need to separate the government of Afghanistan from the 40 million Afghan citizens,” he said, “even if they have been in conflict with the Taliban for 20 years.”

He also called for caution in linking the new government’s recognition to Western human rights ideals.

“Every country is different … every society’s idea of ​​human rights is different,” he said.

No recognition

The OIC also decided on Sunday to organize a team of international Muslim scholars to engage with the Taliban on issues “such as, but not limited to, tolerance and moderation in Islam, equal access to education, and women’s rights in Islam.”

No nation has yet formally recognized the Taliban government, and diplomats face the delicate task of channeling aid to Afghanistan’s hit economy without backing hardline Islamists.

Although the Taliban have promised an easier version of the hard line rule that characterized their first stay in power from 1996 to 2001, women are largely excluded from government employment and girls’ high schools have remained largely closed.

Asked if the OIC had pressured the Taliban to be more inclusive on issues such as women’s rights, Qureshi said “it is clear that they feel they are moving in that direction”.

“They are saying ‘we decide in our time,'” he added.

The OIC meeting did not give the new Taliban government the official international recognition it desperately wants, and the new regime’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, was excluded from the official photo taken during the event.

However, Muttaqi told reporters that his government “has the right to be officially recognized”.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only three countries to recognize the previous Taliban government.

The OIC’s 31-point resolution was short on specifications and did not provide any figures for financial assistance.

“There are many who want to donate but do not want to donate directly, they want a mechanism with which they are comfortable,” said Qureshi. “This mechanism has been set up and promises will now be made. Of course, they are aware of the importance of time.”

The meeting was held under strict security measures, with Islamabad in isolation and the meeting place was surrounded by barbed wire barriers and checkpoints of shipping containers with police and soldiers standing guard.

(AFP)