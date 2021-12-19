Selfie with the Taliban? Let us never forget their oppression of women Emma Graham-Harrison

MEIn the days after the Taliban invaded Kabul, more than one correspondent distributed videos from its streets, marveling at how quickly the city had returned to normalcy strangely, with shoppers outside and a sudden sense of calm in a place that was constantly prepared. the next suicide attack.

The correspondents were men who apparently did not record a major change; in their videos were also mostly men. Most of the women of the city had disappeared into their homes, terrified of what the Taliban rule meant to them.

It could be a momentary slide of attention, in a time of intense pressure. But in the weeks that followed, this kind of blindness to the particular tragedy unfolding for Afghan women would continue to appear, first in covering male journalists to the Taliban victory and then in the response of international organizations to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan was already The worst place in the world to live as a woman before the Taliban took control. But with the group that cuts employment, and even tries to do so remove women’s faces from television screens, he plunged into new depths, restrictions rarely seen in recent decades beyond the pages of dystopian novels, the short-lived borders of the IS caliphate or the last time the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Last week marked 90 days since the Taliban actually banned girls from higher education, with no date for their return to high school.

However, especially in the first weeks of Taliban control, that unique horror and shadow that descended on women’s lives did not seem to be fully recorded with many male journalists in Afghanistan, or their editors at home in English-speaking countries, from the UK to USA, Australia to Canada (I did not follow other languages). It took one of the leading US newspapers four days to cover the Taliban announcement of a de facto ban on secondary education for girls. On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in America, a prominent male correspondent in Kabul asked himself on Twitter if we could possibly start today … recover and move forward. Afghan women were simply wondering if they would study or work again or leave their home safely.

Specific restrictions on the lives and public roles of women do not seem to be a priority even for many of the diplomats, UN officials and aid agencies who have begun flying back to Kabul. more often as part of male-only delegations. Great Britain sent two British to discuss the rights of women and girls with two Taliban men, apparently oblivious or disturbed by the message the decision sent to the new Afghan rulers, as they vigorously exclude women from government and public spaces.

Young girls in a school in rural Afghanistan. The Taliban have banned older girls from attending high schools. Photo: Hctor Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

United Nations appointed a man to lead the UN Women office in Kabul. When the Taliban brought to their secondary school for girls, UNICEF, the UN child care agency issue a statement which initially welcomed the return of high school classes for boys only, before raising concerns about the future of girls’ education.

There were also frequent calls by men in the international community to give the Taliban time for rights, as if women’s ability to feed and educate themselves was merely bargaining. This was accompanied by many reports that seemed to imply inaction that women’s rights are a particular concern, of interest, and best covered by other women, not an urgent human rights crisis.

About three weeks after the fall of Kabul, I scanned the lines of prominent male correspondents working in Afghanistan for documents on both sides of the Atlantic. It was undoubtedly an unscientific poll, but I could not find a single story independent of any of them of the systematic attack on women’s rights, beyond the coverage of protests by women.

Their newspapers did produce stories about the sudden shortening of women’s lives, but they were written by women, mostly abroad. Maybe the men were inattentive, maybe they were uninterested. Either way, he was a lazy journalist, and a reminder of how much those who write the news determine what the headlines do, and consequently what becomes the focus of international debate.

It is hard not to think that this kind of approach makes it easier for international organizations and diplomats to look at their lists of delegates for travel to Kabul, and avoid the fact that they are all or mostly men, or issue announcements for presses that minimize abuses. of women’s rights.

Selective blindness seemed to be illustrated, on social media sources, by a series of images of and with Taliban fighters, presented through a lens of uncritical fascination and sometimes almost insane excitement. Half come here, half will kill you, read a headline, wondering if the young Talib was trying to look sexy or scary. Another colleague recently shared photos of him dressed mostly as a Taliban, wearing the black turban embraced by the group. A third, employed by a major international television network, posted an image of his camera next to a Taliban RPG, saying I needed to upgrade my kit.

My phone regularly fills up with distrustful messages. “Do they suffer from Stockholm Syndrome?” Asked an Afghan friend

It is a bizarre approach to the soldiers of a government whose war crimes include the massacre of media colleagues, and recent well-documented human rights abuses go far beyond the control of women, including revenge killings AND forced relocations AND massacres of minorities. Would selfies be seen in the same way as the bodies of other repressive governments, by the Chinese security forces in Xinjiang, or the Revolutionary Guard of Iran?

There is an urgent need to understand the Taliban. The worldview and ambitions of those who fought for the new government and implemented its rule will affect the way we engage with them.

But the gorgeous selfie with the Taliban and the Instagram-curated resources of the young militants in the game do more to boost likes and followers (photos tend to be popular in the west) than provide any important insights. For many Afghans at home and in exile, they cause anger and despair; my phone is regularly filled with incredible images and messages. Do they suffer from Stockholm syndrome? asked an Afghan friend, sharing one of these images.

In the financial catastrophe that followed the Taliban invasion, it is likely that women are the ones who suffer the most. Men can be reduced to manual labor or selling their children, but many women can not work at all, and it is always the girls who are sold. For years, the international community and the media have claimed that women’s rights were at the heart of Western engagement with Afghanistan. These concerns have never been more urgent.

If the particular crisis facing Afghan women is not put at the center of Afghanistan coverage and women are not at the center of negotiations on aid and access donations, the price they and the whole of Afghanistan pay will be even greater.