No toys left behind News, Sports, Work

With Christmas fast approaching, local holiday aid organizations are nearing the end of their campaigns, and while many are reporting success, there is still room for local residents to give.

Army Salvation Army Captain Alleyona Ashley Fulmer said she is grateful to the community for supporting this year’s Angel Tree program, an annual effort that provides toys for infants up to 12 years old.

“We are doubly blessed this year with the generosity of our community.” tha Fulmer.

Needs were met for the Angel Tree program, but Fulmer said the organization’s specific need now is contributions to the Red Kettle campaign.

As of Tuesday, the Salvation Army Altoona raised approximately $ 47,000 from its $ 110,000 target. With less than two weeks left in the campaign, Fulmer sought the help of the community to reach his goal.

“The Red Kettle campaign still has little time to meet the goal and the funds remain local to help our community with a variety of programs.” tha Fulmer. “If the funds are not raised, we will have to review our budget for cuts.”

The Rescue Army will be holding a large red bins collection event throughout the Altoona area on Saturday. “Super Saturday” includes religious groups at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Boscov’s, Hobby Lobby and Logan Valley Mall, according to Stephanie Rex, director of marketing and public relations for the Western Division of the Salvation Army.

The Altoona Fire Department is scheduled to assist in the efforts by “canning” for donations to any country. said Rex last year “Super Saturday” raised nearly $ 17,000 and the organization hopes to reach $ 20,000 this year.

The bins and the bell are out in the community from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donors can always find red cauldron during those times at Walmart and Sam’s Club, or donations can be delivered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Salvation Army office, 1813 Sixth Ave., Altoona .

Toys for Tots reports success

Kids across the area are taking advantage of the community’s generosity through the Ebensburg Navy Reserve Center Toys for Tots campaign. With toy distribution taking place at Logan Valley Mall, Staff Sgt. Matthew Pizarro, assistant coordinator of Toys for the Tots, said the campaign was a success for the 2021 collection season.

“The Toys for Tots collection went well for everyone given the circumstances in which everyone is in for COVID-19. We have enough to cover all the applicants who are currently registered. ” said Pizarro.

The Marines will be at Logan Valley Mall near Entrance C and Macy’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Wednesday), Friday and Saturday to distribute toys only to those who have previously registered.

Sheetz for Kidz continues the tradition

Sheetz is in the midst of December fundraising for Sheetz for Kidz, an annual employee-led holiday gift program for children living near Sheetz stores. The nearly 30-year-old tradition continued during the pandemic, with this year’s gift distribution taking place this weekend, according to Brittany Funcheon, Sheetz for Kidz CEO.

Funcheon said employees bought and distributed toys, clothing and other basic necessities to more than 10,000 children in six states this month, with 200 deliveries.

Customers can continue to help children by donating to Sheetz registers, purchasing a Sheetz bottle marked for Kidz water, or online through the Sheetz app. Sheetz Reward Card Holders can donate MySheetz Rewardz points to the cause. The final amounts of the December fundraiser will be announced in January, Funcheon said.

Santa for seniors, too

Big “children” enjoy the Christmas spirit too, leading to that of Home instead “Be a Santa for an Elderly” program.

The program, in its 18th year at the Blair & Cambria county office in Duncansville, aims to remember and support seniors who can be bypassed, isolated or just during the holiday season, according to a press release.

Velissa Peterson, human relations manager at the local Home office, said the program is a great community project and a way back by bringing smiles to the faces of older residents.

Peterson said the program has 172 seniors in Blair and Cambria counties, including those in nursing homes and long-term living facilities.

Some of the seniors may not have family members and would not receive gifts during the holidays without a program, she said.

“We certainly hope this brings a little smile, gives them something to open up and get a little excited about the holiday season.” said Peterson. “It can be a sad time for many seniors.”

Peterson said deliveries have begun and will continue next week, but there are still labels on trees at local stores and online for older recipients.

Lists for local seniors are available online at https://www.beasantatoasenior.com/loc/336#virtual There is a wish list of items for seniors, including blankets, body washes, puzzles and snacks. Those interested in donating can make the purchase on Amazon and the gifts will be sent directly to Home For Distribution, Peterson said. Donors can also pick up a label, purchase items, and bring the label and items back to the home office.

Labels Available at Home Instead, 1923 Plank Road, Duncansville; Thompson Pharmacy, 600 E. Chestnut Ave., Altoona; and The Dream restaurant, 1500 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg.

“It’s a great way to donate,” Peterson said, noting that this is the giving season. “And I like to think of these boys as some of our great children who can be forgotten. “It’s just a good time to think about them.”