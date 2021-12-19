Notes No Way Home ‘587M $ Global Opening; 3 biggest ever – Deadline





Refresh for the latest…: Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the third largest global space of all time with $ 587.2 million. Crossing the $ 500 million mark makes it just the sixth film to reach the milestone in a launch frame. Entering the MCU directed by Jon Watts immediately becomes the No. 6 movie worldwide in 2021 (No. 3 for studios), surpassing all other Marvel photos this year. Over $ 500 million in opening is even more impressive NWH made it without China, only the second film in five centuries history without that giant market. For Sony, this is the biggest opening weekend, ever. In international cash registers, There is no way home gross $ 334.2 million from 60 markets over five days, dropping to No. 7 for the year so far among all titles and fourth place for Hollywood. In foreign markets similar to the current exchange rate, the photo opening weekend exceeds Spider-Man: Away from home me 72%, Spider-Man: Returning home me 113%, Venom: Let there be massacre me 183%, There is no time to die with 113% and F9 with 210%. Peter Parker and his friends and foes came out of the gate on Wednesday overseas, entering a total of 60 markets by Friday. Ultimately, it shattered past industry forecasts. Last week, we said a $ 290 million global start was the basis for this long-awaited film. Given the overseas conditions, including the curfews that came into play over the weekend and some market closures, it was necessary to be careful with expectations. A phenomenon like this does not happen often, and less so during these last almost two years of a pandemic. Word of mouth is platinum with all the markets responding positively to Tom Holland / Zendaya / Benedict Cumberbatch actor bringing back characters such as Electro, Doc Ock and Green Goblin. And in those places where restrictions were added, moviegoers found a way to see Spidey despite – in some cases with cinemas opening in the early hours of the morning to accommodate demand. MORE…

