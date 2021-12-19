International
OIC countries commit to funding to prevent Afghanistan’s economic collapse | Business and Economy News
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is committed to establishing a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as millions of people face hunger and poverty.
The crisis is causing alarm with billions of dollars in aid and frozen assets from the international community following the takeover of the country by the Taliban in August this year.
If action is not taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading towards chaos, said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is holding the summit, at a meeting of foreign ministers from the OIC.
Any government when it can not pay its salaries to its public servants, hospitals, doctors, nurses, any government will collapse, but chaos does not suit anyone, it certainly does not suit the United States.
An OIC resolution issued after the meeting said the Islamic Development Bank would lead efforts to release aid until the first quarter of 2022.
He also urged Afghan rulers to abide by their obligations under international human rights treaties, especially with regard to the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and people with disabilities.
The OIC meeting did not give the new Taliban government any official international recognition, and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was excluded from the official photo taken during the event.
Muttaqi said his government has the right to be officially recognized.
The current Afghan government is cooperating with any foreign organization, he told reporters, adding that sanctions should be lifted.
In a speech to delegates, he said the US freeze on assets is a clear violation of the human rights of Afghans and could be interpreted as hostility to an entire nation.
Free declining economy
While some countries and organizations have begun to provide assistance, an almost collapse of the country’s banking system has complicated their work.
The OIC meeting was also attended by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, who warned that the economy of Afghanistan was now in free fall.
“If we do not act decisively and compassionately, I fear that this autumn will draw the whole population with it,” he said in his speech.
I am encouraged by the support for the people of Afghanistan and the sense of urgency expressed unanimously by OIC member states today.
Twenty-three million people are already facing hunger; health facilities are overcrowded with malnourished children; about 70 percent of teachers are unpaid and millions of children, Afghanistan’s future are out of school.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said unblocking financial and banking channels was essential because the economy could not function and people could not be helped without a banking system.
Beyond immediate assistance, Afghanistan needs assistance to ensure long-term economic stability.
Much will depend on whether Washington is willing to melt billions of dollars into central bank reserves and lift sanctions that have led many institutions and governments to avoid direct relations with the Taliban.
Muttaqi reiterated that the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries, and he said there would be no retaliation against former government officials.
However, the Taliban have faced severe criticism for keeping women and girls out of employment and education and excluding large sections of Afghan society from the government.
They have also been accused of human rights abuses and, despite their promise of amnesty, targeting former administration officials.
