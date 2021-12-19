UNHRC establishes commission to investigate violations of international law in Ethiopia – LAWYER – News





At a special session held at the request of the European Union on Friday, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)VOTE on Friday to set up an international human rights commission in Ethiopia. The main purpose of the commission would be to conduct a full investigation into allegations of violations and abuses of international human rights law, humanitarian law and Ethiopian refugee law, carried out since 3 November 2020 by all parties to the conflict. . The resolution was adopted by the European Union and supported by Western states and was approved by 21 members in favor, 15 against and 11 abstentions. The Ethiopian government resisted the formation of the commission and said in a statement that he would not cooperate because it was imposed on them without consent. UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif released a declaration explaining that the decision was based on the escalation of violence on all sides of the conflict that initially started in Tigray last year but has since spread to other areas of the country. The region is experiencing acute food insecurity. In June, OCHA estimated that at least 400,000 people in Tigray were living in starvation-like conditions. The conflict has forced at least 2 million people to leave their homes and there are concerns that refugees are not receiving proper care. Moreover, the national emergency declared in November has led to mass arrests and detentions of thousands of Ethiopians, including UN staff and at least fourteen journalists. In light of these atrocities, the newly formed commission has been set up to investigate possible war crimes and violations of international law, to engage with all relevant actors in the region, and to provide guidance on transitional justice to uphold accountability. reconciliation and healing.

