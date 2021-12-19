Liz Truss will take over Brexit following the resignation of David Frost | Brexit

Secretary of State Liz Truss will take charge of the UK’s relations with the EU following the resignation of Brexit Minister David Fross, Downing Street has said.

It will add ministerial responsibility to its foreign portfolio with immediate effect.

This means taking on Lord Frosts key positions on all post-Brexit committees, including as co-chair of the partnership council and the joint committee overseeing the implementation of the 2020 withdrawal agreement and the trade and cooperation agreement reached. fundi. December.

Her appointment will be seen as a steady move as Frosts’s resignation dealt a blow to an already weakened prime minister, abducted by scandalous scandals and losing the North Shropshire primary on Friday.

Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, handed over his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week and was persuaded to stay until January until the news comes out on Sunday.

In his resignation letter, Frost said it was the introduction of plan B coronavirus measures, including the implementation of crossings for Covid, that prompted his decision. He also said he was disappointed by the tax increase and the cost of zero net policies.

Its immediate task will be to decide whether this is a moment of restoration for the UK’s severely strained relations with the EU or whether it will continue with Frosts’s approach to the Northern Ireland protocol, something that has put it The UK on a collision course with Brussels and Washington. .

Speculation was rife that Frost resigned after a conference hosted by the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development nine days ago, in which European journalists were told that the UK was withdrawing from its hard-line approach.

While very loyal to Johnson, Truss is considered a leader along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, to succeed him in a future leadership challenge. She also commands the support of hardline Eurosceptics, known as the Spartans in the party, famous for her libertarian views and her struggle against clever culture.

In a recent poll by the Conservative Home, she ranked first in popularity in satisfaction ratings, ahead of defense secretary Ben Wallace, Frost, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Sunak.

A grand speech a week ago underlined the credentials of the former Brexit remnants, exalting the virtues of a secure Britain, with outward, patriotic and positive outlook after Brexit.

Sunak’s allies have long been skeptical of Truss’s treatment of the 10s, suspecting that she was created as the chancellor’s rival to cut off her arms. It is clear that she plans to go to the last two [in a leadership contest] then let a Trump base bring it to number 10, a supporter told the Observer recently.

Her new role as the main negotiator will be a test of her political skills in a well-lit domestic scene.

The complexity of relations with the EU and the fragility of Northern Ireland will be demanding, seen as an opportunity, but also possible pitfalls.

Unlike Frost, Truss is an elected cabinet member and has served under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of International Trade and Secretary of State. the last cabinet reshuffle, replacing Dominic Raab.

Downing Street also announced that Chris Heaton-Harris would become Secretary of State for Europe and replace the Secretary of State as needed for Brexit and protocol.

Shifting the role of Brexit negotiator in the Foreign Ministry will be seen as a wise move by some critics of Frost, who felt that much power was held in the hands of one individual.

This will take more than just replacing Frost. Johnson should seize this opportunity to end the anomaly that the minister responsible for relations with our closest neighbors operates as the sole caretaker in the cabinet office, said on Sunday his colleague Lord Ricketts, a former undersecretary at the State Department, and ambassador to France. .

It should give the Foreign Office, the Commonwealth and Development accountability for EU policy, where it can be properly integrated into wider foreign policy under a senior minister for Europe.