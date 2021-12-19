Pakistan warns of consequences of Afghan economic crisis | Taliban News

International
Pakistan warns of consequences of Afghan economic crisis
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states are holding a special meeting in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, to discuss solutions to address the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Afghanistan.
Envoys from 57 Islamic countries and delegations of observers gathered Sunday for the largest conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government in Kabul fell in August.
Following the rapid return of the Taliban to power, billions of dollars in aid and assets were frozen by the international community, plunging the nation of 38 million people into the worst hunger crisis since the census began.
Pakistani officials said a total of 70 delegations were attending, including Taliban Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi and delegates from the US, China, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations.
Diplomats will face the delicate task of finding ways to channel aid to Afghanistan’s hit economy without also backing the Taliban, whose government is not internationally recognized.
Islamic Development Bank President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser has offered to manage trusts that could be used to move money to Afghanistan, start businesses and help bail out the deeply troubled economy.
Any promise of help was set to be announced Sunday evening.
Speaking at the opening of the special meeting, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the consequences of deepening the crisis could mean massive famine and an influx of refugees.
We can not ignore the risk of complete economic meltdown, said Qureshi.
He added that the OIC was being asked to consider a six-point plan to help Afghanistan engage with the Taliban authorities to help ease pressure on their country.
It will include coordinating aid, increasing investment, helping rebuild Afghan institutions, and providing technical experts to manage the economy.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in his keynote speech urged the US to separate the Taliban government from Afghan citizens to prevent a humanitarian crisis and chaos in Afghanistan.
they [the US] must oust the Taliban government from the 40 million Afghan citizens, even if they [have] has been in conflict with the Taliban for 20 years, Khan told delegates.
No nation has yet officially recognized the Taliban government. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only three countries to recognize the previous Taliban government from 1996-2001.
Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, said the new government had restored peace and security and had done much to address the demands for a more inclusive government with respect for human rights, including women’s rights.
“Everyone has to accept that the political isolation of Afghanistan is not good for anyone, so it is imperative that everyone supports the prevailing stability and supports it both politically and economically,” he was quoted as saying.
Al Jazeera Kamal Hyder, reporting from Islamabad, said the OIC’s credibility was at stake, following previous criticism over perceived failures to follow through on its promises.
All eyes will be on the conference, Hyder said. It will be important to see if these countries, which is the second largest group of nations after the United Nations, will be able to find a tangible solution to help Afghanistan in its crisis.
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, who is attending the meeting, has expressed his intention to work with humanitarian groups in the country and find mechanisms to provide assistance.
2/3 I have also received critical advice from a range of implementers of emergency humanitarian programs throughout Afghanistan, including the ICRC, the NRC, the IMC, and UN partners. Their work is saving lives, we must help them grow and make adjustments where they face uncertainty about US policy.
US Special Representative Thomas West (@ US4AfghanPeace) December 18, 2021
The OIC meeting was not expected to give the new Taliban government the formal international recognition it desperately wants.
Prior to the hearing, Qureshi had said that the meeting would speak for the people of Afghanistan and not for a certain group.
He stressed that there was a difference between recognizing and engaging with the new order in Kabul.
“Let us push them through persuasion, through incentives, to move in the right direction,” he told reporters.
A policy of coercion and intimidation did not work. If it had worked, we would not be in this situation.
