MB weighs the blockade between an Omicron wave and political unrest
LONDON With the outbreak of coronavirus cases in Britain triggered by the highly transmitted Omicron variant, the government is leaving open the possibility of soon imposing another round of restrictions, the country’s health secretary said on Sunday.
Scientific advisers have warned lawmakers that more action is needed as the rise threatens to invade the country’s healthcare system, even after the government announced an emergency plan against the long-resistant coronavirus earlier this month, urging people to work from home if it is possible and extending a face mask term.
Over the weekend, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, declared a major incident a state of emergency freeing up resources in the capital and speculation over the possibility of a short-term nationwide blockade has been circulating.
Fears of a public health emergency just days before Christmas coincided with a political crisis for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, deepened by the resignation on Saturday of David Frost, the Brexit negotiator and a key ally who cited his opposition to the measures. blockage when he leaves. On Sunday, Downing Street announced that Secretary of State Liz Truss would take over Brexit responsibilities.
The timing of Mr Frost’s resignation underscores the acute political dangers Mr Johnson faces as he considers imposing restrictions on the British for the second Christmas in a row, despite strong opposition from Mr Frost and many others in his Conservative Party who have opposed the measures on the grounds that they could jeopardize the economy and restrict freedom.
As the government refrained from announcing a blockade, health secretary Sajid Javid appeared to be waiting for the public for the opportunity when he refused on Sunday to rule out the possibility of tougher measures ahead of Saturday.
There is no guarantee in this pandemic, he said. At this point, we just need to keep everything under consideration.
Mr Javid did not deny speculation that the government was considering a two-week break that could mean curbing drinks and restaurants, and the government emergency committee held a private meeting Sunday with national leaders regarding the increase in cases. Mr Khan said on Sunday that he felt more restrictions were inevitable.
By z. Javid said that if the new measures were taken immediately, Parliament, which is on vacation, would step down, raising the prospects of even more political trouble for Mr Johnson.
Despite some early indications that the Omicron variant may cause a milder form of Covid, mr. Javid said even a small percentage of hospitalizations within a very large number of new general infections could overwhelm the health system.
Even before the variant caused a huge increase in coronavirus cases, the British National Health Service was under a serious strain, which Mr. Javid admitted it on Sunday, and infections among healthcare workers have led to staffing problems at some hospitals.
Coronavirus-related staff shortages have increased rapidly, although new admissions of Covid patients are on the rise, explained Chris Hopson, chief of NHS Providers, a membership organization for the staff of the National Health Service of England. series of posts on Twitter.
Some hospitals are delaying non-essential services and are beyond full scope as they face new cases, staff shortages and requests to expand vaccine boosting programs, he wrote.
Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St. Andrews and a member of Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, which advises the government, said the most effective way to reduce social contacts and curb the spread of the variant was through a short-term deadlock.
But, he told Times Radio on Saturday, that after Christmas, maybe it’s too late, maybe by then we would have had a huge increase in infections despite the impact on society.
Despite clear national dangers, unrest within Mr Johnsons Conservative Party complicates government calculations on whether to bow to scientific advice and introduce new types of restrictions that could slow the spread of the virus.
Although the letter of resignation of Mr. Frosts listed a series of policy frustrations that are widely shared within a party faction, he harshly warned the government against imposing what he described as the kind of austerity measures we have seen elsewhere.
Similar arguments were made by Conservative lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday, when about 100 rebelled over the introduction of a permit for Covid to enter several major events.
This was a warning that the government would most likely face another rebellion if it continued with stronger restrictions.
Although Mr Johnson could perhaps count on the support of the opposition Labor Party to push Parliament to pass the new rules, such a move would further publicize the weakness of a prime minister whose leadership is being openly questioned.
Wes Streeting, who speaks for the Labor Party on health issues, denounced the Conservatives’ internal clashes, saying Mr Javid looked like a hostage to his party.
What we saw this week in Parliament, with the great rebellion of over 100 conservative MPs for what were in fact quite modest measures, shows us that the prime minister has a big problem when it comes to the crisis of confidence in the leadership within his ranks. he told Sky News on Sunday. And, most importantly, it is affecting the government’s response to public health.
While Britain’s response has been deeply linked to the political drama, the continued rise of Omicron’s cases has pushed other countries around Europe to take more drastic measures.
On Saturday, the Netherlands became the first on the continent to restore a complete blockade, with Dutch leaders ordering the closure of all shops, bars, restaurants, gyms, sports and cultural facilities and non-essential schools from Sunday to mid-January. . The country’s national health authority had predicted a sharp increase in hospitalizations and a collapse of the health care system if blocking measures were not taken.
On Friday, Denmark announced the closure of cinemas, theaters and concert venues after a record number of daily coronavirus infections there, also fueled by the new variant. And Ireland, which also recently announced a number of new restrictions, has confirmed that Omicron cases now make up the majority of coronavirus cases nationwide.
Unlike some countries reacting to new record rates of infections, Germany is already under a number of strict restrictions, including a nationwide rule that only allows vaccinated or those who have been cured of the coronavirus in non-essential restaurants, bars and shops.
On Saturday, Germany added Britain to its list of countries facing travel restrictions, a grouping that includes South Africa and other countries in South Africa where the Omicron variant is prevalent.
Although daily infections have been slowly declining since early December, German authorities expect the Omicron variant to bring a new wave of infections. Karl Lauterbach, the country’s new health minister, told reporters Friday that an increase was probably inevitable.
We must assume that the Omicron wave we are facing, which I do not think we can prevent, will be a massive challenge for our hospitals, for our intensive care units, but also for society as a whole, said Mr. Lauterbach, physician. doctor and an epidemiologist trained at Harvard.
But while Europe may face an acute increase in Omicron, it is not clearly limited to one region. If Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Leading Infectious Diseases Expert in the United States, said Sunday on NBCs Meet the Press, It is just exploding around the world.
Christopher F. Schuetze contributed to reporting from Berlin, and Thomas Erdbrink from Amsterdam.
