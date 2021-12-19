MB weighs the blockade between an Omicron wave and political unrest

LONDON With the outbreak of coronavirus cases in Britain triggered by the highly transmitted Omicron variant, the government is leaving open the possibility of soon imposing another round of restrictions, the country’s health secretary said on Sunday.

Scientific advisers have warned lawmakers that more action is needed as the rise threatens to invade the country’s healthcare system, even after the government announced an emergency plan against the long-resistant coronavirus earlier this month, urging people to work from home if it is possible and extending a face mask term.

Over the weekend, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, declared a major incident a state of emergency freeing up resources in the capital and speculation over the possibility of a short-term nationwide blockade has been circulating.

Fears of a public health emergency just days before Christmas coincided with a political crisis for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, deepened by the resignation on Saturday of David Frost, the Brexit negotiator and a key ally who cited his opposition to the measures. blockage when he leaves. On Sunday, Downing Street announced that Secretary of State Liz Truss would take over Brexit responsibilities.