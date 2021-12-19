5 ways to relieve anxiety as Omicron approaches

Connect with us

As a psychologist, I hear every day from my clients how much anxiety it provokes is to jump back into the unknown, worrying about health and safety, lack of hospital beds, school closures, and travel challenges. Aside from vaccinating, camouflaging, and caring for our health needs, we can have little control over the pandemic – or other things that make us anxious. But there are things we can do about our responses to these events. Here are five science-based strategies to reduce anxiety and help you find ground in the midst of the storm.

1. Get quick relief

The best way to understand that your war-or-flight system has gone overboard is to listen to your body. Is your belly in the joints? Are your muscles tense even though you do not remember when you last exercised? Does the pressure headache persist beyond the usual medication? If the physical signs of anxiety are giving the alarm, quick-acting relaxation techniques can break the cycle.

My favorite technique is to lie on your back and place a hand on your chest and a book on your stomach. Then breathe in such a way that the book moves as much as possible while your hand stays still, for at least seven minutes. Keep your thoughts in your breathing so that your mind does not function for different purposes. You will be surprised how much you feel calmer in the end.
Alternatively, fill a bowl with ice water and dip your face up to your ears. Hold your breath and keep your face in the water for as long as you can. This powerful practice activates “mammal immersion instinct“and works quickly to reduce your anxiety awakening.
An outdoor walk can help a lot to calm the nerves. People walk with a dog through the chestnut grove of El Tiemblo, Spain.

2. Resist toxic positivity

You may think you need to get rid of anxiety altogether and force yourself to look only the good side, especially if you have been criticized for being a nervous Nelli. But that does not work. Trying to suppress or avoid anxiety only makes it worse in the long run, research has shown.
Instead of judging yourself for stress or anxiety, engage in self-compassion. You can channel your favorite grandfather or loved one every time you slip into self-blame. What would they say to you? How would they treat you? (Choose only one supportive family member or friend.)

You can even pet your arm, lower your face to the cradle or place a hand on your heart. Or write a polite letter to yourself, as you would to a dear friend, and then read as needed. These approaches are far more effective in reducing suffering than buying into toxic positivity. Remember, it’s good to feel anxious AND it is okay to seek relief.

3. Reduce anxiety-inducing behaviors

You’ve probably noticed that spending hours wandering around your Facebook or Twitter feed leaves you feeling more anxious than when you started. AND scientists have found that frequent news checking during the pandemic was harmful – 2.5 hours or more a day was associated with considerable anxiety.
But it’s so hard to stop! Tracking how much time you spend on social media sites is the first step in motivating change and many smartphones can help. Then try removing social media apps from your phone so that you can only access them from one browser. Finally, use a timer to adhere to a predetermined period.

Other behaviors that have been shown to increase anxiety include repeatedly seeking security from others, crawl, and excessive drinking. Making inadequate sleep or exercise they are also likely to make you more vulnerable to feeling out of sorts. Keep these in mind when trying to reduce your anxiety.

4. Zoom in to gain perspective

While the Omicron variant has thrown a very real grief into our pandemic recovery, it is important to keep things in perspective. Our minds often turn to “what-ifs” and we end up worrying about worst case scenarios. To counter this tendency, also think about the best and most likely case scenarios, and then devise strategies on how you will prepare for the most likely one.
You can also imagine what your current worries might look like a day, week, month or year later. Or ask yourself how bad things are on a scale from zero to 100, where zero is a perfect world and 100 the worst event imaginable.

Finally, talking to yourself in the third person may sound silly, but it’s worth trying. This method and reference to yourself by your name have been shown to provide a distance from your current situation, so you can examine it more calmly.

5. Get out of your mind

The best long-term antidote to anxiety is not relaxation, but involvement in something meaningful that connects you to others and the world around you. Briefly writing down our concerns and then identifying values ​​and planning long-term goals ended up reducing anxiety and anxiety, scientists discovered.
Try hiking, diving into art or music, or exploring a new corner of your neighborhood – all of these can be activated fear and transcendence. It can also help to dive into play with children or pets, lose yourself in a project, or focus on how you can help others. The key is to find something you can control and can do now.

We can get out of ourselves in a deliberate way even when we bring anxiety while traveling. Paradoxically, the more we let anxiety be there, the less power it will have over us.

