



London British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday the appointment of Britain’s foreign secretary to become the country’s chief negotiator with the European Union, after longtime ally David Frost resigned after a week of political turmoil in the Conservative Party. Liz Truss will have ministerial responsibilities with the EU and will lead negotiations to resolve issues arising from the provisions of the Brexit agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. In his resignation letter, Frost expressed concern about the current direction of the government’s trip. I hope we will move as quickly as possible where we need to get to: an easily regulated entrepreneurial economy, low taxes, at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change, he wrote. Frost also expressed growing frustration with the Conservative governments’ policies on taxes and COVID-19. Ad The Mail on Sunday, which broke the story of his resignation, said Frosts’s decision was prompted by the introduction of new pandemic restrictions, including a requirement that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues. In his resignation letter to Johnson, Frost said the UK needed to learn to live with COVID. … You made a bold decision in July, against considerable opposition, to reopen the country. Sadly it did not turn out to be irreversible, as I wanted, and I believe you did too. I hope we get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of austerity we have seen elsewhere. ___ Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

