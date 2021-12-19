Secretary of State Liz Truss to take over Brexit following Lord Frost’s resignation | Political News





Secretary of State Liz Truss will take over Lord Frost’s responsibilities for Brexit after his resignation, Downing Street said. Ms Truss, 46, will become “the main negotiator with the EU for the Northern Ireland Protocol”, number 10 said in a statement. It will have “ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relations with the European Union with immediate effect”. Image:

Lord Frost and Boris Johnson signed the Brexit agreement last year. Photo: AP

The former secretary of international trade, who replaced Dominic Raab at the State Department in September, will also lead talks on “resolving issues arising from the current functioning of the Northern Ireland Protocol”. Ms. Truss wrote on Twitter that she was “pleased” she was taking over. The protocol, which has caused considerable friction, was created for him avoid setting a strong border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Responding to the appointment of Ms Truss, Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, said: “My team and I will continue to work with the UK in the same constructive spirit on all important tasks ahead, including the Protocol on Ireland. / Northern Ireland. “ I consider the appointment of @trussliz as co-chair of the Joint Committee and the Partnership Council. My team and I will continue to work with the UK in the same constructive spirit on all important tasks ahead, including the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol. – Maro efovi (@MarosSefcovic) December 19, 2021 In his resignation letter to Boris Johnson, Lord Frost appeared to have targeted the prime minister for his move to Plan B limitations for coronavirus, following a previous promise to ease the blockade “careful but irreversible“. He added that we should “learn to live with COVID”, saying to the Prime Minister: “You made a bold decision in Julyagainst considerable opposition, to reopen the country. “Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be irreversible, as I wanted to, and I believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track quickly and not be tempted by the kind of austerity we have seen elsewhere.” Downing Street also announced that Chris Heaton-Harris will leave the Department of Transportation. He will become Minister of State for Europe and will replace Ms Truss “as needed to leave the EU and the protocol”. ANALYSIS – JOHNSON Delivers ‘Thorny Brief’ TO LEADERSHIP RIVER Sky News political correspondent Rob Powell writes: Despite the fact that voting remains in 2016, Liz Truss is a minister whose political stock is predominant within the ranks of the Conservatives. She is admired among Brexit supporters for the trade deals reached during her time in the Department of International Trade. This is probably why Boris Johnson has moved swiftly to name him in the Brexit report; to provide reassurance to Conservative MPs concerned that the UK will maintain a smoother line with the EU. However, the secretary-general is seen as someone with her looks down Downing Street. This suggests she may be more likely to maintain a tough stance with Brussels, in a bid to soften her prime ministerial credentials. But given these lofty ambitions, the most cynical in Westminster may wonder if Boris Johnson has given his potential rival this insightful summary, knowing that it could eventually end up disappointing many people. Lord Frost’s resignation is seen as a severe blow to Boris Johnson, after a week in which nearly 100 Conservative MPs voted against vaccine and Conservative passports. lost the North Shropshire by-elections. Sky’s senior correspondent in Ireland, David Blevins, said Lord Frost’s departure “could not have come at a more critical moment as negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol were near their climax”. Former Northern Ireland Prime Minister Arlene Foster has described Lord Frost’s resignation as “great”. Labor’s shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman wrote on Twitter: “If we did not already know, Lord Frost’s resignation shows that the government is in chaos. “The country needs leadership, not a lame prime minister whose MPs and cabinet have lost faith in him.”

