Men Awarded for Fire Courage | News, Sports, Work
TYRONE – City council this week gave placards to four men who entered a burned-out house on Pennsylvania Avenue in July, saving the life of a resident who lived there and the mayor’s fire chief who was in charge of the emergency scene – e which started after the house next door exploded due to a gas leak.
Two of the men who entered the house as it began to burn, Nate Verilla and Kenny Parks, were present at the meeting, as well as Neptune Fire Chief Alan Walls; while the other two, Aaron Clark and Matthew Butz, did not attend.
The men who entered the home helped resident Ed Patterson, who lived on the ground floor, get up from a slope and get into his wheelchair, then pulled him out as the fire intensified.
Meanwhile Patterson’s granddaughter escaped from above.
“It was a total effort,” Parks told the Mirror in July. “A group effort.”
“It was a chaotic scene.” said Verilla then.
Butz initially went after Patterson’s oxygen bottles, but the flames held him, he told the Mirror in July.
Patterson thanked the rescuers after he returned from the hospital, Clark said in July.
Walls was the first firefighter at the scene to come straight from his home after hearing emergency tones, he said.
“It was very chaotic at first,” he said.
Two trucks arrived shortly thereafter, but the crews were young and he did not want to risk a “internal attack”, according to Walls.
Instead, he ordered a defensive attack.
He initially did a preliminary study to understand how to proceed better.
He concluded by emphasizing an approach from the back alley to avoid the risk of gas leakage, which was in front, although it was not clear where the gas was coming from.
The chaos began to spread after about half an hour after the other bosses arrived and consulted with the Walls, and he assigned specific tasks, he said.
They included evacuations in the neighborhood, due to gas leaks; and checks for gas that had leaked into the sewer, he said.
“We’ve fixed things,” he said.
If he did it again, “There are some things I would have checked,” he said. He probably would have been more selective in the types of equipment he called to the scene, he said. “But we did the best we could at the time,” he said.
Walls was dealing with 200 firefighters, said emergency management director Jay Young at the meeting.
The plates marked the four men pointing “Overcoming courage and bravery in the face of danger,” as read by Chairman Bill Latchford at the meeting.
Attendees at the meeting applauded as the plaques were distributed.
Mirror Staff Writer William Kibler is at 814-949-7038.
