Lafayette judge Michelle Odinet makes ‘SNL’ as her case draws international attention | tidings





Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet was mentioned during this week’s episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” comedy show. A Louisiana judge took a break after she was caught on video using the word N, black comedian Michael Che said during the show’s Christmas Weekend Update Special segment. It’s the kind of story that makes me wonder: Why are Keenen (Thompson, another black actor working for SNL) the only cast member here? You know what I’m saying. Odinet was temporarily disqualified by the Louisiana Supreme Court this week after racial slurs were caught in a video at her home. The case attracted national and international attention. Images of Facebook posts from 2019 and 2020 suggest that Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet was trying to apprehend a suspect as… He has appeared in media such as CNN, CBS News and NBC. The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Huff Post, and TMZ covered the story, along with the BBC, The Guardian, and The Sun. The Odinet case was reported in Spanish by the US-based network Univision and CNN en Espaol, as well. Twice a day we will send you the biggest headlines of the day. Sign up today. This week, Odinet’s lawyer, Dane Ciolino, confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that Odinet used racial slurs in the video filmed at her home. He said she would seek unpaid leave from the Judicial Commission until she reviews her future actions. After a recording emerged from the home of a judge in Lafayette catching her and others using racial slurs, one of her children has been removed… An order of the Louisiana Supreme Court, dated December 16, said Odinet requested the temporary disqualification, which the State Judicial Commission upheld. She will not be paid during her suspension. The Judicial Commission has received more than 100 complaints, the order said. A number of elected officials, including Governor John Bel Edwards and US State Representative Troy Carter from New Orleans, have called on Odinet to resign. Lafayette President Josh Guillory said Wednesday he was disgusted and horrified by recent reports involving a local judge. This kind of language is hurtful, divisive and unacceptable. The fairness and objectivity of our courts are the foundation of our legal system. I hope the judge will do his best to help the community heal and move forward. The Louisiana Supreme Court issued an order Friday that temporarily disqualified Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet from the body…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadvocate.com/acadiana/news/article_d1fc815a-6101-11ec-a29b-030547998b19.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos