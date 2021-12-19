Joyce Jidge M. VanRemoortere | News, Sports, Work

KINGSFORD – Joyce “Jidge” M. VanRemoortere, 92, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Evergreen Assisted Living in Kingsford.

Joyce was born on August 14, 1929, in Kingsford, the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Ellison) Trumble.

Jidge married Joe VanRemoortere on September 16, 1950. They took over the VanRemootere farm in 1959 and raised a son, Joe, and a daughter, Lonna.

Jidge and Joe celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2018, having many fond memories. They made trips to Belgium and also enjoyed the many trips they made with friends. They both enjoyed many years of fun at their Loon Lake villa with family and friends.

Jidge assisted her husband, Joe, in his numerous auctions. Mom had a positive and lasting impact on the lives of many people. She shared her faith and love for the Lord with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. Mom collected dolls and made many children and adults happy by donating them.

She has left behind her daughter, Lonna (David) Calder; bride, Lavone VanRemoortere; grandchildren, Shawna (Jeffrey) Lindow and Joy (Andy) Glatczak; a brother, Randy (Jan) Trumble; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A .; and her son, Joseph M.

A special thanks goes to all Evergreen Assisted Living staff for the loving care given to her. Mom always said that everyone at Evergreen treated her so well that she felt it was just like her home.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family.

Condolences can be expressed to Joyce’s family “Jidge” M. VanRemoortere online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home with organizing the funeral.