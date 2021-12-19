2 Lynchings reported in Sikh temples in India





Two people were lynched over the weekend in the northern Indian state of Punjab after trying to commit sacrilege acts inside Sikh temples, including one in the holiest of religions, authorities said. Similar episodes of sacrilege have been reported in recent weeks in Punjab, a Sikh-majority state in India, where tensions were already rising amid elections early next year. The first attack of the crowd took place on Saturday when an unidentified man entered inside the Golden Temple shrine, the holiest shrine for the Sikhs, in Amritsar. Episode videos, which have circulated widely, showed a man with a yellow cloth tied to his head jumping on a golden railing at the enclosure where Guru Granth Sahib, the most sacred book of Sikhism, is preserved.

Witnesses said he took a diamond-clad sword and tried to hit the holy book, which is considered a sacrilege. Temple guards stopped the man, who has not been identified, and were taking him to a management office when the crowd eavesdropped on him and beat him to death, they said. On Sunday, another man was beaten to death after worshipers said they found him disrespecting the Sikh flag by tearing it up at the Gurdwara Sahib temple in Kapurthala, another Punjab neighborhood. Witnesses said the man, who was also unidentified, was taken into custody by police after angry Sikhs demanded that he be questioned immediately and in their presence. As tensions rose, they said, the group then defeated police and severely beat the man. Police took him to the hospital, where doctors ascertained his death. Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the top police officer in the Jalandhar region, where the temple is located, said that when police arrested the man in Kapurthala district, they were overwhelmed by an angry mob. There were no obvious signs of sacrilege in Gurdwara Sahib, Mr. Dhillon said, referring to the Sikh temple. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Following acts of sacrilege in the past, Sikhs have complained that the regional government, led by the Congress party, has failed to address the issue adequately, prosecute those involved, or prevent similar episodes. Regional Interior Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said a special investigative team would investigate the incident in Amritsar and that a report was expected within two days. Mr Randhawa said he had ordered police to tighten security at all religious sites in the Punjab state.

