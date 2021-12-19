International Friendly: US vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina





LINING NOTES

USMNT v. Bosnia and Herzegovina

International friendly

December 18, 2021

Health Dignity Sports Park; Carson, California.

Pre-match coverage: 19:00 ET at TUDN

Live broadcast of the game: 20:00 ET on FS1, UniMs and TUDN

Start: 20:15 ET

Social media: @USMNT active Tweet AND Instagram; Football in the US Facebook , US Football Application Starting tonight USMNT against Bosnia and Herzegovina: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Brooks Lennon, 3-Walker Zimmerman (cap.), 4-Henry Kessler, 5-George Bello, 6-Johnny Cardoso, 7-Jess Ferreira, 10-Cristian Roldan, 13-Jordan Morris, 16-Ricardo, 16- Ricardo -Kellyn Acosta Substitutes: 12-Gabriel Slonina, 8-Jackson Yueill, 9-Gyasi Zardes, 11-Cole Bassett, 14-Auston Trusty, 15-Caden Clark, 17-Justin Che, 18-Jonathan Gomez, 19-Bryan Reynolds, 0-Kobinry2, 21 -Cade Cowell, 22-Taylor Booth GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA USMNT XI start numbers (including this match): Kellyn Acosta (45), Jordan Morris (40), Cristian Roldan (30), Walker Zimmerman (23), Matt Turner (13), Ricardo Pepi (7), George Bello (6), Jess Ferreira (5), Johnny Cardoso (3), Henry Kessler (2), Brooks Lennon (1)



Tonight Starting XI has an average age of 24 years exactly, which means that USMNT starter XI has averaged 24 or younger in 20 games this year and under 25 in all 22 races.

Six players are 24 years old or younger: Brooks Lennon (24); Henri Kessler (23); Johnny Cardoso and Jess Ferreira (20); George Bello (19); Ricardo Pepi (18)

Even the starting 11 has an average of 15 games.

Kellyn Acosta wins 21 rr cover 2021 tonight, marking the most appearances by a USMNT player in a calendar year since 1994. Acosta is 11th th different player to win 21 or more appearances, but the first to make it out of the teams’s years of stay in 1993 and 1994.

Matt Turner wins the 13th th cap tonight, extending the USMNT record for most appearances by a goalkeeper during their debut year. With eight games closed in 2021, Turner goes into tonight’s equalizer with Kasey Keller (2005) for most of the untouchables in a calendar year.

Veteran striker Jordan Morris will win his first appearance at the USMNT since November 19, 2019, against Cuba. Morris returns to the field for the US after losing most of the Seattles 2021 campaign, recovering from a torn ACL. He also lost his first matches during 2020 after the team played a shortened program triggered by the global health pandemic.



A veteran of the US 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup team, defender Brooks Lennon wins his first appearance at the USMNT tonight.

Lennon is 50thth the player to win a USMNT debut under Gregg Berhalter, equaling Jurgen Klinsmanns’s point for the fourth-most debut under a USMNT head coach. During tonight’s match, it is possible Berhalter will overtake Klinsmann and Bora Milutinovic, who oversaw 51 debuts in his tenure as USMNT head coach.

USMNT Head Coach Debuts / Trained Games years Bruce Arena 89/148 1998-2006; 2017 Bob Bradley 60/80 2007-2011 Bora Milutinovic 51/96 1991-1994 Gregg Berhalter 50/43 2019-tani Jurgen Klinsmann 50/98 2011-2016 Along with his debut, Lennon joins center-back Henry Kessler and midfielder Johnny Cardoso to win their first starts at the USMNT. Kessler made his first appearances as an underdog at the end of the game during the teams’ 1-0 extra time victory over Mexico in the Concacaf 2021 Gold Cup final on August 1 in Las Vegas.

Cardoso has his first start just over a year after winning the first two USMNT games during the team friendlies in November 2020 in Wales and against Panama.

Following his influential debut to lead the comeback to the USMNTs WCQ 4-1 victory in Honduras on September 8, 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi will make his seventh consecutive appearance tonight.

After playing a part in both November qualifiers, Jess Ferreira wins his second start of 2021. In his previous start, Ferreira earned US Soccer Insiders Man of the Match honors after scoring two goals and providing three assists for help US in 7. -0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago on 31 January.

Hailing from Pico Rivera, California, midfielder Cristian Roldan will turn 30. th USMNT presentation tonight in nearby Carson, California.



Walker Zimmerman is the USMNT captain for the fourth time tonight. The team is 2-1-0 when the center-back has previously held the bar on the wing.

Five starters were part of the USMNTs Gold Cup championship list over the summer: Kellyn Acosta, George Bello, Cristian Roldan, Matt Turner and Walker Zimmerman.



With teams allowed to wear 23 players, defender Aaron Long and goalkeeper John Pulskamp are healthy scratches from tonight’s squad. Teams are allowed six substitutions at three different moments.

Keylor Herrera from Costa Rica is the referee of today’s match. This is the first time he has run a match involving the USMNT.



Already with a record of 16 wins in 2021, a USMNT win tonight would set a new milestone of 17 wins in a calendar year. Before 2021, the team also reached 16 wins in 2013.

USMNT holds an all-time 1-0-1 record against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The US was the winner in the first meeting between the two nations, using a hat trick by Jozy Altidore to win 4-3 on August 14, 2013 in Sarajevo.

The last meeting between the teams ended 0-0 in a match also played at Dignity Health Sports Park on January 28, 2018.

