‘Faith was gone’: Former Afghan official blames collapse of his government





We still thought the Taliban had at least two more weeks until the US presence in Kabul [ended], Mohib said of the chaos that last day in the capital of nations. We had several towns and provinces around Kabul that were still under the control of the Afghan government. But that morning, at 4 o’clock that morning, we had lost all those provinces, plus a key circuit in Kabul. President Joe Biden condemned the Afghan leadership that ousted him when he left and also blamed him completely for its humiliating loss. We gave them every tool they could need, he said at the time, a feeling echoed by many Americans wondering what had been done with two decades of military aid and training. Mohib told Brennan that the decision to leave was made when it became clear that the army had largely been disbanded and the police had not shown up for work. We had to make a decision that was right for Afghanistan, Mohib said. For his part, Mohib said the Afghan government expected more from the United States, but that his country had been betrayed by the US government negotiating with the Taliban independently. What happened was that the carpet was pulled under the feet of Afghans, he said, adding: The decision to talk directly and engage the Taliban and make a deal with the Taliban that did not involve the Afghan government was protested. This agreement negotiated by the Trump administration in 2020 was created to allow the withdrawal of the last American soldiers to Afghanistan and adhered to the Biden administration even when the inherent weakness of the Afghan government became apparent. We did not read the writing on the wall. The writing on the wall was that a retreat would happen no matter what, Mohib said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/19/afghanistan-collapse-trust-biden-trump-525640 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos