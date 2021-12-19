International
Nova Scotia reports 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday
Nova Scotia reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, breaking another daily record number of cases this week.
It is the 10th day in a row that the province has announced more than 100 new infections.
However, the latest daily count is not a big leap: the province announced 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
There are 333 cases in the central area, 82 cases in the eastern area, 43 cases in the northern area and 18 cases in the western area, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Welfare.
According to the announcement, the province will share the “shortened” COVID-19 updates over the weekend.
There is no new information on hospitalizations. As of Friday, seven people were in hospital, including two in intensive care.
Nova Scotia Health Laboratories completed 8,837 tests on Saturday.
In light of the growing number of cases, the province imposed tougher restrictions on rallies and businesses on Friday. Some bars and restaurants report having to endure staff challenges with some of them being temporarily closed due to positive employee testing.
The QEII Center for Health Sciences said Friday it would postpone some non-emergency surgeries starting Monday.
Delays in test results
Nova Scotia Health said there had been a “significant increase” in test demand.
In a series of posts Sunday, the authority said test results typically take 48 to 72 hours and urged members of the public not to book a second COVID-19 test before receiving the first test results.
Due to the significant increase in # COVID-19 testing requirements, please note the following:
– Test results usually take 48-72 hours.
– For ways you can get your test results, please visit: https://t.co/TpK8IM98Zw (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nz4d9R2cy2
Booking an additional test, he said, adds to the delays in getting the results.
He said he was aware that delays can be stressful for people expecting results, but he processes thousands of tests a day. Nova Scotia Health is urging members of the public to be patient.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported 108 new cases Sunday for 1,258 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 38 new cases Sunday, with none in the hospital linked to the virus.
- Prince Edward Island reported 13 new cases on Saturday. As of Friday, there were 75 active cases, the highest number of active PEI cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases will be updated on Monday.
