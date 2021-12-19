Islamic countries promise funding to avoid ‘chaos’ in Afghanistan





ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Islamic countries pledged to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan on Sunday as millions faced with famine and a harsh winter warned Pakistani prime minister of chaos if deteriorating urgency is not addressed urgently . The crisis is causing growing alarm, but the international response has been silent, given the West’s reluctance to help the Taliban government, which took power in August. “If action is not taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The trust fund, announced by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will be set up under the auspices of the Islamic Development Bank. Allowing Afghanistan access to frozen reserves abroad would be key to preventing economic collapse, participants in the meeting, which included representatives from the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Japan, said in a statement. But it was unclear how much the fund would contain and the meeting gave no official recognition to the Taliban government. Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the government has restored peace and security and has done much to address demands for greater involvement with respect for human rights, including women’s rights. “Everyone has to accept that the political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial to anyone, so it is imperative that everyone supports the prevailing stability and supports it both politically and economically,” he said. The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi address a joint press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 19, 2021. REUTERS / Waseem Khan Read more NEAR-DESTRUCTION Taliban officials have previously sought help to rebuild Afghanistan’s shattered economy and feed more than 20 million people at risk of starvation. Some countries and aid organizations have started providing aid, but an almost collapse of the country’s banking system has complicated their work. Qureshi said unblocking financial and banking channels was essential “because the economy cannot function and people cannot be helped without a banking system”. The scale of the challenge has been highlighted by crowds gathered outside the newly opened passport office in Kabul, where hundreds have lined up for passports that would allow them to leave the country. Beyond immediate assistance, Afghanistan needs assistance to ensure long-term economic stability. Much will depend on whether Washington is willing to melt billions of dollars into central bank reserves and lift sanctions that have led many institutions and governments to avoid direct relations with the Taliban. Muttaqi said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries and he said no retaliation would be carried out against former government officials. But the Taliban have faced severe criticism for keeping women and girls out of employment and education and excluding large sections of Afghan society from government. They have also been accused of human rights abuses and, despite their promise of amnesty, targeting former administration officials. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Written by James Mackenzie; Edited by Himani Sarkar, Susan Fenton and John Stonestreet Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

