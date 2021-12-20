



HOLLIDAYSBURG – Santa Claus is coming to Hollidaysburg for the second night in a row with a little help from the Phoenix Department of Volunteer Firefighting. Today’s 6am to 9pm tour will take Santa to the Hollidaysburg area north of Route 22 and west of Penn Street. He will also visit the following streets in Duncansville: Beaver, Bedford, Betts, Franklin, Lowe and Newry. On Tuesday Santa visited the Hollidaysburg area east of Penn Street and southwest of Blair Street. The tradition of accompanying Santa throughout the township began about 15 years ago, according to Phoenix fire chief Brandon DiBona. “We look forward to this event every year,” said DiBona. “It’s our way of getting back to the community we serve and who supports us so well during our fundraising and fundraising.” The tour works similar to an ice cream truck; when residents listen to Christmas music, they know Santa is approaching. Some residents, like 10-year-old Aubree Saltsgiver and her father, Tim, watch Grandpa’s progress through the city using a link provided by the fire department that leads to a tracking website. The salt makers said they expected Santa to come to their house every year. This time, Aubree planned to look for a cosplay outfit of a character from the anime “Akademia im Heroi.” “I listened to the music, hurried downstairs and ran outside.” tha Aubree. For Jeff Corey and his children Cash, Gretchen and Finn, waiting for the firefighter to take Santa to their home is also an annual tradition. As the kids ran excited circles around their yard, Corey said they would ask Santa for a remote-controlled car, hockey equipment and film. “How to Train Your Dragon.” Nor can the COVID-19 pandemic prevent Babadimri from visiting children this year or last. “We did it last year during COVID to bring a little normalcy to children and adults in Hollidaysburg.” said DiBona. Last year was also the first time firefighter Ryan Burns stayed for Santa. He took over the role after David Zeek, the former head of department and named Santa Claus, died on December 9, 2020. “It was something he really liked,” said Dibona. “We as a department miss having him around.” This year, Burns will be joined thanks to his wife, Kandy, who will play the Grinch. Mirror Staff Writer Rachel Foor is at 814-946-7458. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

