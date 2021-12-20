International
Britain reports 10,000 new Omicron cases, ‘major incident’ declared London – National
Britain reported an increase in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, which government advisers said could be just the tip of the iceberg, and the mayor of London declared a “major incident” to help the city’s hospitals cope.
The total number of Omicron cases registered nationwide reached almost 25,000 as of 1800 GMT on Friday, with more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours ago, the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said.
Seven people believed to have had the Omicron variant had died since Thursday, from one death in previous UKHSA records that lasted until Tuesday. Hospitalization of people thought to have the variant increased to 85 from 65.
The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies said it was “almost certain” that hundreds of thousands of people were becoming infected with the variant every day.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced a rebellion in his ruling Conservative Party over the measures he has taken so far in an effort to stem the latest COVID-19 wave.
“The currently observed numbers of Omicron infections admitted to hospital in the UK are probably about one-tenth of the actual number because the data delays hospital reporting,” councilors said within minutes of a December 16 meeting.
It was too early to reliably assess the severity of the disease caused by the Omicron variant, but without a further tightening of COVID-19 rules, “modeling shows a peak of at least 3,000 hospital admissions per day in England,” they said. .
Last January, before Britain’s vaccination campaign picked up speed, daily admissions to UK hospitals as a whole rose to over 4,000.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident”, which allows for closer coordination between the various public agencies and possibly more support from the central government, as admissions to the COVID-19 hospitals in the city increased by almost 30 percent this week.
He said shortages of health workers have also increased.
“This is a statement of how serious things are,” he said.
Khan, from the opposition Labor Party, also declared a major incident in January, when rising cases of COVID-19 threatened to invade hospitals.
The Omicron variant is estimated to account for more than 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in London, officials said on Friday.
EMERGENCY MEETING
Johnson would chair an emergency committee meeting over the weekend with administrations transferred to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own public health powers.
A report in The Times said officials were drafting rules which, if introduced, would ban indoor mixing in England – other than work – for two weeks after Christmas, when drinks and restaurants would be restricted to serving outdoor tables.
People could meet in groups of up to six outdoors, the newspaper said, adding that ministers had not yet formally considered the plans.
Johnson said Friday “we’re not closing things.”
A government spokesman, when asked about The Times report, said the government would continue to “look closely at all the data in development and we will keep our measures under review as we learn more about this variant”. “.
The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official records fell to 90,418 from a record high of more than 93,000 on Friday, but it was still the country’s second highest daily number. Figures usually fall on weekends.
Cases increased by 44.4 percent over the seven days to December 18 compared to last week.
