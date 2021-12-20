No, vaccine boosters will not stop an increase in Omicron. They can buy us time, experts say

Despite efforts to increase uptake in many parts of Canada, vaccine boosters will not stop a fifth wave, says the scientific director of the Ontario Science Advisory Board.

But the boosters will buy time for provinces that are not yet facing a growth driven by the Omicron variant, according to Dr. Peter Jni.

Speaking of Interstate control, Jni said the provinces should use third doses as part of broader efforts, including tighter restrictions on some businesses and personal gatherings that will help prepare Canadians for the coming months.

“It’s not a recipe against the current tidal wave that Ontario has already begun to face, and other provinces will follow,” Jni said.

“We invest with the amplifier so that when we remove the restrictions again, we start to see protection through the amplifiers. That’s the idea.”

Several provinces have already announced measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. BC, Ontario and Quebec have tightened all capacity limits in businesses. Some jurisdictions announced plans to make rapid tests more accessible, even though demand has outstripped supply.

But some provinces including BC, Alberta and Quebec have not yet announced plans to expand booster doses for all adults, although experts call for faster spread. They say it may take two weeks or more for boosters to help people develop the necessary immunity boost.

“Nothing is more important than putting these third shots in your arms,” ​​Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford told a news conference Wednesday. Amplifiers will be available to anyone over the age of 18 in that province as of Monday, while a handful of other provinces have already reduced eligibility.

Uncertainty about boosting shocks is causing anxiety for many Canadians as the more transmissible Omicron variant thwarts holiday plans. Numerous provinces set overnight records for counting cases this week.

Although early data show promising results for boosters’ effectiveness in fighting the Omicron variant, Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor at Warwick Medical School in Britain, says it is too early to know exactly how the tide will change. next.

“It’s very clear, however, that there is something really important in getting boosting supplements to protect [against] “serious illness and, in fact, protect your health service,” he said.

The UK is facing a huge increase in cases as a result of the Omicron variant and Young notes that hospitalizations in London are increasing slowly.

People expect to be vaccinated at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Ramsgate, England, on Tuesday. Long queues were set up for boosting shots across England after the UK government called on all adults to defend themselves against the Omicron variant. (Gareth Fuller / PA / Associated Press)

Provinces differ in the appearance of the amplifiers

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer for New Brunswick, says the county may announce a change to increase fitness as early as Monday.

But concerns about the logistics and availability of certain brands of vaccines are slowing the spread.

“Changes are definitely on the horizon,” she said check out Friday. “There are so many moving parts now in terms of supply, the capacity to deliver doses.”

She added that the demand for promoters among those already qualified has been strong.

Passengers walk through Toronto Pearson Airport. Health officials are advising against holiday travel as COVID-19 cases are linked to the growing Omicron variant. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Christopher McCabe, a professor at the University of Alberta School of Medicine, says concerns about the short supply of booster doses are well-founded. If you invite people to visit clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices to get a third stroke, and there is none available, they may not return.

“You want to be comfortable, you have it [that] the supply is there before you invite people to come, “he said.

Manitoba opened the acceptance of booster doses for adults 18 years and older in early November before Omicron was discovered. Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the provincial vaccines working group, says the goal was to ensure individuals at risk if they had a health condition or were working public works were protected.

That province has not yet seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases like Ontario and Quebec, but Reimer says they are seeing an increase in demand for boosters.

“We certainly hope we will be able to mitigate the effect of the next wave that will bring Omicron to the province,” she said. check out.

Extend fit, keep restrictions

Young says that although early indications from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first discovered, suggest that it results in a mild illness, its transmissibility makes it a significant concern.

“If you have a million infected people, then a small percentage will be hospitalized,” Young said. “A small percentage of a million is a lot of people, and that’s the real issue.”

Message from the UK? If you want to spend a nice Christmas, be careful in the coming days, he said Check.

In Canada, Jni says now is the time for all governments to increase the acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, public health measures such as reducing capacity limits, limiting contacts, and avoiding non-essential travel will help slow down cases and provide the opportunity to take more doses in arms.

“Interventions are needed to soften the tide so that we have a little more time to roll [boosters] out and that they are able to start developing their effectiveness, “he said.

Written by Jason Vermes with files by Ashley Fraser and Steve Howard.