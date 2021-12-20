The growth of foreign trade shows the economic stability of China





Against the winds of COVID-19, China’s foreign trade has been in the spotlight this year with better-than-expected growth due to strong impetus from innovation and increased economic resilience. In the first 11 months of this year, total imports and exports expanded 22 percent year-on-year to 35.39 trillion yuan (US $ 5.55 trillion), surpassing the 2020 figure. Chinese ports have been bustling year-on-year with freight traffic reaching 12.87 billion tonnes in the first 10 months, up 7.8 percent year-on-year, while China-Europe freight train service recorded more than 40,000 trips. becoming an essential link to support countries at war. pandemic COVID-19. The brilliant performance of the world’s second largest economy added vitality to global economic activity as an abundant market contributed 14.8 percent to the growth of global imports in the first half of 2021. The figure stood out among the major economies that have suffered from supply disruptions and unprotected trade activities due to the shock of the pandemic, which is wreaking havoc worldwide with the new Omicron variant. Successful pandemic control and China’s strong manufacturing system have continued to support the country’s rapid economic recovery, said Liu Yuanchun, vice president of China Renmin University (RUC). The country has overcome the negative impacts of the virus and harnessed its advantages in complete supply chains and the sound foundations of the manufacturing industry, bridging the gap between supply and global demand, said Ren Hongbin, Deputy Minister of Commerce. Improvements have been seen not only in the growth rate of foreign trade, but also in its structure, as exports of high quality, high-tech and high value-added products expanded rapidly and private enterprises occupied a larger share of 57.6 percent in the total value of exports during January-October. period. “This showed that the endogenous impetus for trade development is growing,” said Wang Xiaosong, a researcher with the National Academy of Development and Strategy under RUC. Wang added that innovation in technologies and business forms played an important role in fostering the high-quality development of foreign trade. New business forms and models have seen a rapid expansion with the volume of cross-border e-commerce increasing tenfold in the last five years, while the total overseas warehouse area reached 16 million square meters, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) . Goodcang, an overseas warehouse firm owned by Chinese logistics network provider Zongteng Group, has built a cross-border e-commerce logistics network covering more than 30 countries, said Li Cong, vice president of Zongteng Group. The warehouses operated by the firm passed one million square meters in March this year. Through trading platforms including the Canton Fair and the China International Import Exhibition, enterprises have gained opportunities to enter markets at home and abroad, Ren said. Looking ahead, the challenges are not easy. More uncertainty comes from the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, high prices of wholesale materials, supply disruptions and power shortages, according to a MOC report. The outlook for global economic recovery has faded amid growing pressure as the International Monetary Fund said in October that global economic growth would slow to 5.9 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from its July forecast. To address these challenges, Rehn said the country will take more measures including cross-cyclical regulation, the structure of commodity trade, new ways of foreign trade and better risk control system to help firms navigate the difficulties and meet their needs. Foreign trade will maintain steady growth due to stronger sustainability, more vitality of market entities and policy support from high-level openness, the MOC report said. Considering factors including the gap between supply and demand worldwide and the great uncertainty brought about by the Omicron variant, the country’s exports are expected to be resilient in the first half of next year, a research team with CITIC Securities said.

Source: Xinhua

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/growing-foreign-trade-shows-chinas-economic-resilience/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos