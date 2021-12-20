History shows that the chances of a white Christmas in Syracuse are dwindling





(WSYR-TV) – We are less than a week away from Christmas and our chances for a white landscape are questionable. For a city that falls more than 100 inches of snow, our odds of a white Christmas are not everything so high and it turns out, our chances are dwindling over time. According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined by 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas day. of Northeast Regional Climate Center, by Cornell, has analyzed data from 1951-2020. The latest odds for a white Christmas in Syracuse are 63%. This takes into account the data of the years 1991-2020. This percentage has decreased by 7% from 1971-2000. The odds are reduced by 2% for Ithaca, 4% for Rochester and 5% for Watertown as well. The last time we had more than an inch of snowfall at Christmas was 4 years ago in 2017. The heaviest snowfall we ever received on Christmas day was 15.6 in 1978. The maximum snow depth ever recorded in Syracuse on Christmas day was 17 in 1929. The last time we had something even close to this was 19 years ago with 10.2 snow in 2002. You have to go back to 1995, when there was a snow depth of 10 on Christmas day. Needless to say, we have had a lot of snow for Christmas for a long time. Unfortunately, we are more likely to keep waiting. Maybe 2022 will be our year?

