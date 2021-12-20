International
The UN leader says more help is needed for crisis-stricken Lebanon
BEIRUT (AP) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon, which is facing a severe economic crisis and the home of more than 1 million Syrian refugees. The UN leader called for more support in launching a three-day visit to the small Mediterranean country.
Guterres arrived on the high-profile visit earlier Sunday and spoke after his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
At the beginning of his visit, Guterres said the visit will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country. But he pressured the political leadership to overcome their differences to find ways to resolve the crisis.
International donors, including traditional Lebanese supporters, have given the country humanitarian aid to deal with the crisis, but have refused to provide support to the government before a reform plan can be agreed.
Lebanese are facing a worsening economic crisis that began in late 2019 and has its roots in years of mismanagement and corruption. The crisis, including a serious collapse of the national currency and deepening poverty, has since only been exacerbated by the pandemic, squabbles between rival political groups and a massive explosion in the port of Beirut in August 2020 that left over 216 people killed and thousands injured. . . He also destroyed large parts of the capital.
I believe that the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon … and other countries in the world that have opened their borders, their doors and their hearts to refugees, when unfortunately some richer and much more powerful ones close their boundaries, Guterres said, speaking. for the press as he stood next to Aoun.
He said a 12-month UN emergency response plan launched in August, which requires $ 383 million to support 1.1 million people has only been funded 11% so far, seeking more support.
Lebanon’s population of 6 million includes over 1 million Syrian refugees. If there is any word to characterize my visit, that word is solidarity, he said.
The Lebanon crisis has been exacerbated by a deeply divided political leadership on key issues leading to a paralysis of government and parliament. The splits have delayed reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a recovery plan.
Guterres said he urges the country’s politicians to work together to resolve the crisis.
Seeing the suffering of the Lebanese people, Lebanese political leaders have no right to divide and paralyze the country, he said, calling Aoun a symbol of unity.
The political class is also divided over the internal investigation into the Beirut Port bombing. Guterres is planning to visit the port to honor those killed in the blast and to meet with the families of the victims.
The economic collapse in Lebanon has been described as one of the worst in the world in over 150 years. Inflation and commodity prices have risen in Lebanon, which imports more than 80% of commodities.
Lack of basic supplies, including fuel and medicine, and restrictions on bank withdrawals and transfers, especially in foreign currency, have heightened Lebanese desperation in the once-middle-class country.
Guterres also stressed that the elections of the coming years will be key to laying the foundations for a better future. Next year’s election will be crucial, he added.
Politicians have not agreed on the date and details of holding the elections, which are expected next spring. A decision by the country’s constitutional council is expected to resolve the dispute.
