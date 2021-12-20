COVID-19 reports 3,846 new cases in Quebec, three more deaths – Montreal

Quebec is reporting 3,846 new cases of COVID-19, setting an all-time higher level for the province’s daily number for the second time in three days.

Quebec also broke its record on Friday, reporting 3,768 diagnoses, compared to its previous high of 3,127 in January.

Health officials say there are three more virus-related deaths, and hospitalizations have risen to 376 – a jump of 29 patients – with 79 people in intensive care, an increase of five.

The seven-day standing average for cases in the province is 2,820.

According to the Department of Health, 88 percent of Quebecers aged five and older have received at least one first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 81 percent have received at least two doses, and eight percent have received a booster.

Quebec will release its first COVID-19 rapid test delivery to more than 1,900 pharmacies across the province starting tomorrow as part of a series of new measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

More than 800,000 quick test kits are expected to be distributed by the start of the holiday season for anyone 14 and older, and retail stores, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

At this rate, the figure of half a million should be reached before Christmas.

The pandemic is also affecting people who have been vaccinated. The Ministry of Health says 2,530 young infected people have been adequately vaccinated for at least seven days.

However, it is not yet clear from the data when they received this second dose. COVID-19 is also reported to have affected 1,131 unvaccinated persons.

The average of new cases over the last seven days is 2,820, an increase of more than 73% from last Sunday.

Three new deaths have been added to the death toll. We now condemn 11,639 COVID-19-related deaths since its appearance in Quebec.

The situation continues to worsen in hospitals where the number of patients has increased from 347 to 376. In intensive care are 79 people, five more than a day ago.

The number of active explosions also increased, from 1,322 to 1,353

















A total of 45,493 analyzes were performed on December 17th. The positivity rate jumped by one percentage point to 9.9.

No less than 48,056 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, including the first 8,943 doses for children aged 5 to 11 years and 35,991 booster doses.

The percentage of people aged 5 years and older who took the first dose is still around 88%. It has also been reported that approximately 81% of the Quebec population received a second dose and that approximately 8% received a booster dose.

The Ministry of Health announces that due to the official holidays it will not publish its dashboard with daily data or a press release on this topic on December 24, 25 and 26 or December 31, 1 and 2 January 2022.

