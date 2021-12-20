Gabriel Boric: Former student leader will be Chile’s next president after far-right Jose Antonio Cast accepts





At the age of 35, Boric will be Chile’s youngest president since the country returned to democracy in 1990 and will replace outgoing President Sebastian Pinera.

With 92.12% of the votes counted until 17:50 ET, Boric secured 55.73% of the votes, while Kast is behind with 44.27%. The country’s electoral body has not yet officially announced a winner.

“I just spoke to @gabrielboric and congratulated him on his great triumph,” Kast wrote on Twitter Sunday night. “As of today he is the elected president of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive cooperation. Chile is always first.”

Speaking to President-elect Boric on national television, Pinera congratulated him on his victory. Boric said he would give his best as the country’s next president, and thanked Piner for his call.

Video from CNN Chile showed celebrations in the capital Santiago on Sunday evening, with people waving banners and flags in support of Boric. Representing the polar opposites of Chile’s presidential race, Boric and Cast emerged as the two main candidates following the November 21st general election. In that poll, Cast garnered 28% of the vote, losing the 50% needed to avoid a runoff. Boric came in second with 25% of the vote. The cast, whose recent rise in popularity has surprised critics, has sometimes been compared to former US President Donald Trump and current Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – he is a staunch defender of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet’s regime and free market. The 55-year-old former congressman’s agenda included tax cuts for companies, construction of barriers in northern Chile to prevent the illegal entry of immigrants and the abolition of abortion, among others. Boric, meanwhile, was a student leader in the Chilean capital who rallied against the country’s privatized education system along with thousands of others, ten years ago. These elections come two years after mass protests and riots rocked the country in October 2019, with protesters demanding better pensions, better education and the end of an economic system they said favors the elite. The riots led to outgoing President Pinera accepting a referendum to change the constitution, which was inherited from Pinochet’s bloody dictatorship. Last year, Chileans voted overwhelmingly to draft a new one. This process is now underway, with the new constitution to be voted on in a new plebiscite sometime in mid-2022. Boric’s political platform has jumped on that wave, which includes proposals for a more comprehensive public health system, to cancel student debt, raise taxes for the super-rich, and a review of the private state pension system – – which was inherited by Pinochet’s army. regime. But Chile has not yet regained the stability it once was known for. It has been hit hard economically by the pandemic and brutal clashes between protesters and security forces continue every week in Santiago. Given the recent past, Boric was widely perceived as the presidential candidate best representing the country’s social movement. He is a supporter of abortion rights, a model of the welfare state and leads a broad coalition that includes the Communist Party of Chile.

CNN’s Daniela Mohor W. and Rafael Romo contributed to the report.

