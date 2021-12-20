Boris Johnson and staff photographed with wine in the Downing Street Garden in May 2020 | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was photographed with wine and cheese along with his wife and up to 17 employees at Downing Street Garden during the blockade, raising questions about the number 10 insistence that a business meeting was taking place.

The photo was shared with the Guardian following No. 10 denial last week that there was a social event on Friday, May 15, 2020, including wine, spirits and pizza inside and outside the building. A Johnsons spokesman said Downing Street staff were working in the garden in the afternoon and evening.

However, the photograph raises questions about this assertion. Wine bottles are on trial, there is a lack of social distancing and 19 people have gathered in groups across the terrace and lawn on Downing Street.

Question and answer What were the Covid rules in England on May 15, 2020? show The Downing Street meeting on 15 May 2020 took place under the rules of the first coronavirus blockade in England. Two days ago, an amendment to Covid regulations had entered into force allowing the first contact between families since the beginning of the blockade. However, this was limited to two people, who could only meet outside and at a distance of at least 2 meters. The rules were less specific to social gatherings at work. Very few jobs were open, and when this was the case, staff were asked to stay as far apart as possible. No 10 staff were allowed to be in their office, as national government staff were classified as key employees. However, a key objective set out in the guidelines for jobs that remained open was to maintain a social distance of 2 meters wherever possible. Personal meetings should only take place if absolutely necessary, they said, and if so, a distance of 2 meters should be maintained at all times.

At that time, social mixing between families was limited to two people, who could only meet outside and at a distance of at least 2 meters. In the workplace, the guideline states that personal meetings should only take place if absolutely necessary.

Angela Rayner, the Vice President of the Labor Party, described the photo as a slap in the face of the British public, adding: The Prime Minister constantly tells us that he does not respect the rules he sets for the rest of us. He allegedly drank and celebrated late into the evening [at No 10] when the rest of us were just recently taking a day walk.

The prime minister has faced a series of allegations of celebrations and escorts at number 10, while restrictions on Covid were in place. He was forced to order a civil service investigation, though his head resigned Friday on charges over his Christmas holiday.

Last week has been described as the worst of the prime minister’s presidency, with a major rebellion by Conservative MPs over Covid regulations followed by a historic pre-election defeat and the shocking ouster of Brexit minister David Frost.

In the new image shared with The Guardian, Boris Johnson and Carrie, who appears to be holding their newborn baby in their arms, are seen sitting around a table with a cheese and wine, along with two people believed to be a civil servant and an assistant. Last week number 10 said Johnson was working in the garden before retiring to his apartment at 7 p.m.

That day Matt Hancock, then health secretary, had given a 5:00 p.m. press conference encouraging people to stick to the rules and not take advantage of the good weather during the May weekend to socialize in groups.

At that time schools were still closed and bars and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mixing. More people were allowed to return to their jobs, but the instruction said that the 2 meter social distance should be followed all the time and only the absolutely necessary participants should attend the meetings and should maintain the 2 meter separation.

The Guardian reported last week, as part of a joint investigation with the Independent, that Johnson had been present for a suspected social gathering on Downing Street on May 15, 2020. Sources said the prime minister had spent about 15 minutes with staff, telling a helper within number 10 that they deserved a drink to defeat the coronavirus.

Insiders claimed that about 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza after a press conference that day, some at offices within No. 10 and others going to the garden. Some staff stayed drinking until late in the evening, they claimed. Sources describe the event as a festive feeling given the initial relief of some restrictions and the good weather in London that day.

In response, number 10 said Johnson and staff had worked in the garden and were not referring to allegations of alcohol drinking and companionship. The prime minister’s official spokesman said last week: In the summer months Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then Secretary of Health and Care and his team in the garden following a press conference.

The Prime Minister went to his residence shortly after 19:00. A small number of staff wanted to be at work remained in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening.

Hancock, who was health secretary before resigning after breaking the rules of social distancing with his aide, Gina Coladangelo, said it was not true he was involved in a social rally. After the press conference, which ended around 5:53 p.m., Matt briefed his team and then went to the Downing Street garden to brief the prime minister. He left Downing Street at 6:32 p.m. and returned to the Department of Health and Social Welfare, a Hancocks spokesman said. There is no suggestion that he was drinking or staying up late.

In light of the new picture, it is understood No. 10 asserts that people who drank at work were not against the regulations at the time. A Downing Street spokesman said Sunday: As we said last week, business meetings often take place in the Downing Street garden during the summer months. On this occasion there were staff meetings after a press conference no. 10.

Downing Street is the home of the prime minister as well as his workplace. The Prime Minister’s wife lives at No. 10 and therefore uses the garden legitimately.

There have been a number of allegations that Downing Street staff have broken the rules by organizing Christmas parties, with the prime minister leading a Zoom quiz and delivering a speech at an outing party.

Johnson ordered an investigation after a video was leaked to ITV showing helpers laughing about a Christmas party with wine and cheese and suggesting they pass it off as a business meeting. Simon Case, the secretary of the cabinet, resigned from leading that investigation after it emerged that his office had held a Christmas party, and has been replaced by another senior civil servant, Sue Gray.

Rayner said: “This picture is extremely heartbreaking to see for people who went through the first wave of the pandemic on the front line of our health service, desperately missing their loved ones, enduring loneliness, missing funerals. Every day that passes seems to add another event.Sue Grays is increasing the list of investigations into alleged illegal gatherings on Downing Street.

The government of Boris Johnsons is driven by the attitude that it is one rule for them and another for everyone else. He is completely incapable of leading our country.